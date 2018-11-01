A Sustainable Solution For Telecom Global Market

Telecom Global Market Size

The global telecom market was valued at over $2 trillion in 2017. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the telecom market in 2017, accounting for around 50% market share. China was the largest country in the telecom market in 2017, accounting for around 30% market share.

A rapid increase in energy consumption in wireless networks has been recognized as a major threat for environmental protection and sustainable development. Due to access to the high-speed internet provided by the next generation wireless networks and to increased smartphone usage, the requirement for global access to data has risen sharply, triggered a dramatic expansion of network infrastructures and escalated energy demand. To meet these challenges green evolution has become an urgent priority for wireless network service providers.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, Internet TV is gaining acceptance and being preferred by customers in the developed markets. The traditional pay-TV industry has been facing severe competition from online video streaming service providers. The low-cost video streaming service providers are threatening the pay-TV business model and forcing traditional pay-TV service providers to offer internet TV services to their subscribers. For example, DISH Network Corp. has launched the internet TV service Sling TV along with their pay-TV services

AT&T was the largest player in the telecom manufacturing market, with revenues of $164 billion in 2015. AT&T’s growth strategy is to broaden its TV presence through DIRECTV and increase its presence in Latin America and Mexico.

The telecom industry is a part of the information and communication technology industry. The industry is primarily engaged in operating and providing access to facilities for the transmission of voice, data, text and video.

