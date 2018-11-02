Diamond Global Market by Revenue, Scope, Analysis and Forecasts 

Diamond Global Market Size:

The global diamond market was valued at $0.01 billion in 2017. Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region accounting for $0.004 billion or 40% of the global market. The USA was the largest country accounting for $0.002 billion or 20% of the global diamond market.

Diamond Global Market Overview:

In late 2015, Lucara Diamond Corporation made transition to a new X-Ray Transmission (XRT) technology at its Karowe mine in Botswana, after a lengthy consultation process with global developers. The technology relies on the diamond’s ability to absorb X-ray radiation. Diamonds absorb less radiation then most of the minerals. Under this technology a mineral concentrate is passed through sensors that bombard each stone with X-rays, and measure the absorption of each stone. XRT technology is quickly becoming the standard in the industry, as new mines begin using it and older mines make a transition to it. For instance, Tomra’s machines were installed at the Renard mine by Stornoway Diamond Corporation, and Russian-built versions are being trialed by ALROSA.

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market in 2017, accounting for two-fifth of the global market. The USA was the largest country accounting for one-tenth of the global diamond market.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, many emerging players in diamond technology domain are designing innovating systems by using Gallium Nitride(GaN) which is an essential wide bandgap material having the mobility of large electrons, enabling higher voltage operations for various power applications including RF and switching at much advanced frequencies than silicon material.

Rockwell Diamonds was the biggest player in the diamond market, with revenues of $27 million in 2016.

The diamond mining industry comprises establishments engaged in the extraction of diamonds from the earth and it also involves additional processes such as polishing and cutting. Diamonds are recovered through different stages such as crushing, scrubbing, cyclonic separation plant, recovery and cleaning, weighing and packaging.

