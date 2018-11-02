E rickshaw manufacturers & Suppliers from India

We , at Arrow Automotive specialize in the manufacture, assembly, supplying and distribution of battery operated e rickshaws all across India.We offer ICAT approved parts and other products under the brand name of Arrow.

We have started our journey as e rickshaw manufacturer in 2015.Catering to the basic everyday transportation necessities of individual, these technologically strong and advanced battery operated e rickshaws are not only reliable and durable, but also highly cost effective.