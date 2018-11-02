Military Satellite Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth Rate ~7.56% of CAGR by 2023

Global Military Satellite Market by Type (Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance (ISR), Communication, and Navigation), by System (Radar, SATCOM, and EO/IS) and by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa) – Forecast To 2023

Market Scenario:

Satellite is an artificial object placed manually into orbit to serve various purposes. The functions could be navigation, weather information, civilian and earth observation, and research. The military satellites are used for conventional missions such as intelligence gathering, navigation, and military communications. These are computer-controlled systems that perform tasks such as thermal control, telemetry, power generation, attitude control, and orbit control. Such data is used for several applications such as agriculture, water resources, urban development, mineral prospecting, environment, forestry, border and maritime security, drought and flood forecasting, ocean resources and disaster management. The high cost associated with the development, procurement, and the launch of remote sensing satellites are major challenges for the international space agencies.

The emergence of portable SATCOM antennas, is the latest trend in the market. Such new developments in the SATCOM solutions, and the adoption of Ka-band services would provide cost-effective means for defense authorities to counter the challenge of command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) capability within the reduced defense budgets. Military services are majorly focused on satellite communications, which provide the accurate picture of the battlefield. These modern communication services also enable the troops to exchange images, videos, and voice messages and provide a high-quality exchange of information in remote areas. Improved use of SATCOM will facilitate integrated C4ISR, enabling better use of UAVs and more advanced administrative, support, and personnel welfare services. This will extend to new terrestrial communications networks that will allow operational agility and border protection.

Military forces use satellite navigation for aviation navigation, ground navigation, and maritime navigation. The navigation satellites direct the armed troops within the enemy territories and display accurate coordinates of ally and opposition units.

Global military satellite market is poised to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period

Regional Analysis:

The Americas dominates the global demand for military satellite services, with the U.S., Brazil and Mexico being the region’s major markets. Despite the budget cuts in the U.S. military, satellite demand has managed to remain stable, with consistent year-over-year growth in the country. Factors responsible are unique to satellite, which are Reach-back downlinks from places of conflict, Educational programming and broadcast services, naval fleet support, Development and training of unmanned systems and Border and maritime security

The European satellite telecommunications market has transformed over the years. The satellite sector is witnessing continuous advancements, which involves the use of new frequencies and signal transmission techniques, leading to new services and maintenance, making satellite usage more appealing. France, Germany, Italy, and the U.K. are making major efforts toward the growth of the European military satellite market by investing heavily in the market. In 2015, Russia and Germany accounted for four remote sensing satellites each whereas France, Italy, and the United Kingdom had two such satellites.

Key Players:

Northrop Grumman and Thales are the two leading players in the market, which compete in terms of price, quality, and technology. They mainly focus on using more electric technologies, lightweight materials, and robust systems. Lockheed Martin is also a key player in the market, and is a main contractor for a number of major U.S. military satellite programs, such as the Advanced EHF constellation, the SBIRS High system, the U.S. Navy’s MUOS, among others.

The growth of the vendors is dependent on the market conditions, government support, and industry development. Thus, the vendors should expand geographically and revive their domestic demand to achieve sustainable growth. They can also drive their profits by practising efficient manufacturing techniques that minimize production costs and mitigate the associated risks.

In 2015, Lockheed Martin signed a contract with EchoStar Corporation, a U.S.-based vendor, promising launch services for the EchoStar XIX communications satellite, also known as JUPITER-2, a large, multi-spot beam Ka-band satellite. It is reported that Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida will be hosting the launch of this satellite on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket in late 2016. The emergence of such advanced satellite technologies and systems has transformed the space industry

Key Players operating in the military satellite market are Boeing (U.S), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Raytheon (U.S), Thales Group (France), Northrop Grumman (U.S), Lockheed Martin (U.S), Orbital ATK (U.S), Airbus Defence & Space (Germany), SpaceX (U.S) and ViaSat (U.S).

