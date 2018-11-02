Reed Sensors Market 2025: Industry Size Outlook, Increasing Trend Diversity, Analysis, Future Scope

A reed sensor is a hermetically sealed electromagnetic sensor operated by an applied magnetic field generated by either a permanent magnet or current-carrying coil. Reed sensors are used for sensing and detecting movement, proximity, metal detection, and liquid level and flow measurement.

It consists of 2 or more metal reed contacts (blades) that are hermetically sealed inside a glass capsule containing inert gas to prevent the activation of contacts. The contacts can be normally open, which closes in the presence of magnetic field, and normally closed, which opens when a magnetic field is applied.

Scope of the Report:

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Reed Sensors. Europe also plays important roles in global market, with market size of 39 million USD in 2017 and has a market share about 14.5%. The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in Japan (with a revenue market share 30.7%) and China (with a revenue market share 16.3%).

The worldwide market for Reed Sensors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Reed Sensors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Oki

Littelfuse (Hamlin)

Standex

RMCIP

Nippon Aleph

HSI Sensing

Coto

PIT-RADWAR

PIC

STG

Harbin Electric Group

Zhejiang Xurui

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Form A

Form B

Form C

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Reed Relays

Magnetic Sensors

Other

