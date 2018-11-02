Why Social Media Marketing is the heart of Digital Marketing?

What is Social Media Marketing (SMM)?

SOCIAL MEDIA Marketing is the most popular method of digital marketing due to the vast population of social media users. Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, etc., are rapidly developing and providing a platform to advertise.

Social media marketing deals with the promotion of business or brand on social networking sites. The goal of SMM is to produce content that users will share with their social media and increases brand exposure and broaden customer reach.

Social Media Marketing for Digital Marketing

The digital marketing industry has grown to exceed the users that view Television or Newspapers. Because of increase in use of smart phones and 4G network evolution in India, companies are now need to create marketing strategies outside of Media (Televisions and Newspapers ), Conventional local marketing that is hoardings, rickshaws, flyers to promote their products and/ or brand their name in the market. Henceforth there is a need for Digital marketing.

We will be discussing how social media – Facebook, twitter, Linkedin, YouTube, Instagram are the most powerful mechanisms for promoting company’s products and creating visibility of your brand amongst the viewers. Let’s discuss first the importance of Facebook marketing and why it can work and create viral videos and visibility across its user communities.

Digital ROI MEASUREMENT

Online marketing ROI measurement can be both easy and hard. It is easy to measure because of services like analytics.

Paid Campaigns can measure brand audience reach (Impressions), no of visitors to website, engagement of consumers and lastly the sales from the campaign. Whereas campaigns like SEO can be measured in keyword rankings, overall growth in organic traffic and sales through organic traffic.

It is quite easy to measure social media advertising returns, through likes, comments, shares and retweets or replies. We can find out what kind of people liked the message, where they are from and which social media handle gained the most response. But it is not always necessary that if a person like the post, he will definitely go and visit our website and buy our products. This is why it is difficult to measure social media investment returns.

WHAT WE SUGGEST YOU…

A company must make use of both digital and traditional methods of advertising to yield the best benefits, and take advantages of both the methods. Using just one means would not help in successful marketing. Both mediums when used collaboratively will create greater effect. Traditional marketing would support digital marketing methods, and vice versa. It appears that a multi-channel approach that leverages the unique benefits of paper with the convenience and accessibility of digital will perform best.

People still watch TV, listen to radio, read the newspapers, and have a glance over banners and billboards on display. Then why not use those mediums too, which are most exposed to [people. Abandoning one medium for the sake of other may be bad for business. One must remember that online and offline are not meant to oppose each other, but are meant to complement each other. Anyone who understands this, will manage to utilize the benefits of both, by maximizing marketing efforts and get best results or their campaign

Other types of digital Marketing

TYPES OF DIGITAL PLATFORMS

Digital marketing includes search engine optimization, content marketing, banner advertisements, analytics, Google AdWords, campaign marketing, e-commerce marketing, social media marketing, e-mail, e-books, etc.

WEBSITE is an online presence of the organization which displays the company’s offerings, products, contact, etc. users generally refer to the company’s website to know about the products and services.

SEARCH ENGINE OPTIMISATION focuses on getting a higher listing in the search engines results, thereby increasing organic traffic. With millions of search queries done by consumers on an daily basis it’s imperative for an business to have an presence on search engines.

CONTENT MARKETING involves creating unique, useful, distinct, and crisp content about your business to make the customers interested to read. This content may be published on the website or blogs, to help potential customers know better about the organization.

BANNER ADVERTISING is done to attract attention of users, on the websites, to generate visits on our website. They are made eye-catchy, crisp and make users curious.

GOOGLE ANALYTICS is a premium web analytics service offered by Google that tracks and reports website traffic, free of cost. It shows how the website performs, how many visitors viewed the website, how long they stayed, etc.

GOOGLE ADWORDS is an online advertising service developed by Google, where advertisers pay to display brief advertising copy, product listings, and video content within the Google ad network to web users. This helps our website to reach the top of the search results hence making it most visible to users.

