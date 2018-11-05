Middle East and Africa Acaricides Market value worth USD 34.34 Million 2023 | Market Data Forecast

Overview:

Acaricides are pesticides that kill ticks and mites and help protect animals against a variety of infectious diseases. Acaricides act by interfering with the nerves, muscles, respiration and growth of mites and ticks. Farmers must use acaricides to prevent tick infestation and animal injury. Losses from tick infestations can be significant and ticks can cripple and physically damage livestock. Some acaricides may be toxic to fish and other wildlife and should be applied with caution not to damage the ecosystem.

Middle East Africa Acaricides Market size was around USD 30.30 Million in 2018. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% to reach USD 34.34 Million by 2023.

Drivers and Restraints:

Factors driving the market are increased consumption of meat as well as crop/grain, rising demand for dairy products and continuous developments in crop industry, rapidly growing population, faster economic growth, increasing use of acaricides to restrict cattle form tick borne diseases, productivity of agriculture, medicines and fertilizers. However strict government regulations and high cost is going to hinder the growth of the market.

Geographic Segmentation

The Middle East Africa Acaricides market has geographically segmented into Middle East and Africa. Middle East and Africa is still an under developed market and growing slowly compared to other regions.

Major companies in the market are BASF SE, Bayer AG, FMC Corporation, DuPont, Nissan Chemical Industries. Ltd., Syngenta, Merck & Co., Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Chemtura Corporation, Arysta Life Science Limited.

Scope of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategically activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

What else? Apart from the syndicated report, our in-house team has an expertise and experience in designing custom reports to meet your specific research needs and assist you in making well-informed decisions.