Study shows that 1 in 2 people support the cracker ban in India

Velocity MR, a leading market research and analysis company announced the results of their pan India study to understand the relevance of Diwali celebrations and shopping patterns of respondents these days. The national study was conducted among a sample size of 2580 respondents and covered prominent Indian cities including Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Patna, Bangalore, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune.

While the Supreme court of India issued a blanket ban on the crackers, the study showed that 56% millennials were concerned with the pollution resulting from crackers and fireworks and supported the ban. Velocity MR conducted the study for a second year in succession to understand shifting trends in this segment. The study showed that Electronic gadgets and online gift cards have grown in popularity as gift items as confirmed by 40% of the respondents.

Adds Jasal Shah, Managing Director & CEO of Velocity MR, “Diwali is one of the most important Indian festivals celebrated all across the country with pomp and show. People in different regions of the country celebrate it in different ways. it is one of the festivals that involves extensive preparations and shopping festivities. With India moving towards online shopping, it is a great opportunity for brands to connect with their consumers, create engagement and build a strong brand recall during this occasion.”

• 1 in 2 respondents support the cracker ban citing that it would make Diwali pollution free

• 9 out of 10 said ‘shopping for clothes tops their pre-Diwali preparations list’.

• Home décor is yet another popular thing amongst respondents’ pre –Diwali

• 81% of the respondents claim to spend on themselves and family/friends during Diwali as it is a joyous festival and festivals demand celebrations

• Festivals are time to meet & greet family members and dear ones. About 96% of the respondents believe the same

• Despite many festival-based events taking place around the cities, 8 in every 10 respondents claim to spend Diwali night at their homes itself

• Although, creating buzz these days, purchasing crackers is on the list of close to 60% respondents

• When it comes to exchanging gifts, the traditional sweet box is the most sought-after choice of close to 80% of the respondents

• With India moving towards online shopping, exchanging online gift cards is gaining popularity as a gifting item for Diwali

• Electronic gadgets and online gift cards are seen as much popular gift items among 40% of the respondents

• A mere 2 in 10 female respondent’s claims of purchasing Diwali gifts for charitable organizations as a token of social service

• 6 in 10 Mumbaikars claim of purchasing jewellery of some kind for Diwali.

• Branded sweets & Namkeens (from Haldirams, Bikaner etc.) is one of the major Diwali purchases by 61% of respondents

• Majority of respondents desired good health and happiness as their preferred wish for Diwali

• Interestingly, 20% respondents claim that bursting Firecrackers is one of the important childhood memories which makes them nostalgic about Diwali.

• 3 in 10 prefer eating chocolates as they believe that most of the traditional mawa sweets are adulterated these days

