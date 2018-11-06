Bismaleimide Market 2025 – Global Industry Analysis, Region, Size, Share and Revenue

6th November, 2018- Bismaleimide Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Bismaleimide (BMI) is a new class of polyimides that have gained acceptance for an extensive industrial application. The molecular formula of Bismaleimide is C21H14N2O4 and is insoluble in water. The chemical property changes from yellow to brownish fine crystalline powder. They are known to offer enhanced high temperature properties related to the epoxy systems. At elevated temperature, it includes high strength and rigidity.

Market Segment:

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Evonik

Huntsman

Hexcel

Cytec Solvay

Renegade Materials

HOS-Technik

ABROL

Honghu Shuangma Advanced Materials Tech

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Acetic Anhydride Dehydration Method

Closed-Loop Thermal Dehydration Method

Azeotropic Distillation Dehydration Method

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Composites

Adhesive

Moldings

Others

It has brilliant electrical properties and comparatively low propensity for moisture absorption. The most vital monomer is 4, 4’-bis(maleimide)diphenylmethane (BMI). It has a melting temperature of 155°C and polymerizes above its melting point. It is used as a plastic modifier for PVA, ABS, PVC, and others to recover heat-resistant, anti-foulant, and anti-oxidant properties. Moreover, used as an intermediary for the synthesis of cross-linking agents, crystalline adducting agents, pharmaceuticals, antiseptics, and pesticides.

The factors that are restraining overall growth of Bismaleimide Market are fragility, poor solubility, high crystalline melting temperatures of the monomers, and narrow temperature window for processing.Bismaleimide Market is segmented based on product type, applications, and region.Product types such asAzeotropic Distillation Dehydration Method, Acetic Anhydride Dehydration Method, Closed-Loop Thermal Dehydration Method, and others classify Bismaleimide Market.Applications into Electronics, Aviation, Military, Automotive, and others classify Bismaleimide Market.

Bismaleimide Market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.The key players of Bismaleimide Market are HonghuShuangma Advanced Materials Tech, Evonik, ABROL, Huntsman, HOS-Technik, Hexcel, Renegade Materials, and Cytec Solvay. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

Major Table Of Contents:

Bismaleimide Market Analysis By Regulatory Bismaleimide Market Analysis By Service Type Bismaleimide Market Analysis By Equipment Type Bismaleimide Market Analysis By Service Contract Bismaleimide Market Analysis By Service Provider Bismaleimide Market Analysis By End-User Bismaleimide Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Bismaleimide Companies Company Profiles Of The Bismaleimide Industry

