Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Tracy Barrett on 30 Years

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) November 7, 2018 – Future Electronics is a global leading distributor of electronic components with corporate headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

Robert Miller, the company’s President, recently congratulated Tracy Barrett on the occasion of her 30th anniversary with the company.

“I’ve spent almost my entire working career at Future Electronics,” she said. “I can’t believe how quickly 30 years have come and gone.”

Soon after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in business, Tracy was hired as a sales trainee at Future’s Milwaukee, Wisconsin office. Since then, she has fulfilled several roles, including Inside Sales Representative, Account Executive, and Sales Account Manager.

The majority of her career was spent in inside sales, including 17 years working at an in-plant office with a key customer. “It’s interesting how much our industry has changed, but the goal of providing customers with service and product remains the same,” she said.

Tracy is the proud mother of two children. Her daughter has graduated college and is pursuing a business career in Europe, while her son is finishing high school with plans to pursue an engineering degree.

When not working, she enjoys hunting for antiques, and even has a stall at a local antique mall to be able to resell. “It’s exciting finding things that people have gotten rid of and be able to repurpose them, as the pieces can have great value to others.”

Today, Tracy is the On-Site Program Manager for Inside Sales at the Wisconsin branch, and she considers many of her coworkers to be part of her extended family. “I’m grateful for my career at Future,” she said. “My job has given me the ability to provide for my family while working in an environment that I am proud to be a part of.”

Founder and President Robert Miller has always believed that Future’s employees are the company’s greatest asset. Future Electronics highly values the commitment of its people, and milestone anniversaries are recognized with personalized cards, plaques, vouchers, and other gifts based on length of tenure.

