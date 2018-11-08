Overview of DY-09 Automatic Packing Machine Dy-07 Automatic Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Machine in Daeyongfilling System

Since our foundation in 1998 our company has only been engaged in the production Vacuum Blood Collection Product LINE, product plant. Our offer a wide range of operating speeds from 8.500 pcs units per hour and we understand that anything less than the best is good enough. Visit our homepage to click production information firstly and then click DY-05~ DY-08 and then click flickering VOD to display video of the machine. You have good opportunity to expand your business. Welcome to Production of many sizes by one unit of the machine may produce defective products. one unit of the machine is allowed to produce one size only to prevent production of defective products.

The machine has production capacity of 8,500 pcs per hour considering life of pneumatic parts. Excessive Speed may shorten life of the machine. The auto machine’s production capacity in document may be of no help to your production. The machine’s frequent disorder at running may give you a lot of stress.

DY-09 Automatic Packing Machine DY-07 Automatic Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Machine (Labeling + Filling + Vacuum + capping + 100pcs tray assembly)

Product Features

• automation vacuum blood collection tube machine LINE

• The whole production process automation.

• Our innovative and high-performance machine product with full automation produces good quality product without disorder.

• The production process Ten workers are required to run the machine.

• Our production line with 8-meter length consists of innovative system, for instance, labeling, vacuuming, capping and shrinkable film packing and so on.

Advantage of our line

• The rotary disc consists of labeling, either filling or spraying, drying, vacuuming, capping and 100 pieces tray assembling to produce high quality products.

• The rotary disc produces high quality finished products.

• Our machine product runs smoothly without suspension during production to have no more than of failure rate enough to be negligible.

• Operation method and production method will be taught

The clean room requires no more than 30 percent of area of that of competitors. So, you are able to keep temperature of 21-23 all the time to save maintenance cost of clean room very much. Auto Blood Packing Machine Supplier Korea

Looking for Vacuum Cap assembly machine & Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Machine Manufacturer in Korea? DY-06 Cap Assembly Machine”: internal cap (rubber) and external cap (plastic) assembling machine. Power consumption: 0.1 KW x 3p 50Hz. Gel Filling Machine Supplier capacity of machine: 7,000 pieces/hr. power supply: 380V/50Hz.