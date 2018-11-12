Blood Collection Market – Future Scope Detailed Analysis to 2024

Our latest research report entitled Blood Collection Market (by product (blood collection needles and syringes, blood collection tubes, blood lancets, blood bags, vials and edta tubes), end-use (hospitals, blood banks and diagnostic centers), apllication (diagnostics and treatment)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Blood Collection. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Blood Collection cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Blood Collection growth factors.

The forecast Blood Collection Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Blood Collection on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global blood collection market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Blood samples are collected for measurement of blood lipids and glucose. There are three popular methods for blood collection such as arterial sampling, venipuncture sampling, and finger stick sampling. Collecting blood samples is a frequently used method to diagnose and monitor disease. Blood condition says something about the patient’s overall health condition and reveals more specific diseases and conditions. A health check of the general health usually involves a blood sample and is an extremely important, useful tool for controlling the harmful organisms presented in the blood. The average adult has approximately 5 liters of blood, and our blood typically counts for 7% of our body weight. Blood testing is one of the most powerful ways to know about one’s health. The biggest for regular blood testing is that it provides a reliable data point for measuring health and wellness and Prevention and early detection are two best ways to deal with any range of diseases, including cancer.

Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and growing number of accidents where this surgical procedure carried out owing to increasing accidents are the major factors driving the growth of the blood collection market. According to the WHO, in 2012, around 266.2 to 359.5 million surgical procedures were performed globally and this number is expected to increase in the near future. Moreover, increasing number of diagnostic centers across the globe that in turn is boosting the growth of the blood collection market.

The demand for blood collection could be hampered by risks associated with blood transfusion, mostly in underdeveloped nations. However, there are several awareness plans and campaigns conducted by governments and foreign individuals to tackle this issue. The mandate of hiring responsible and qualified healthcare professionals could create favorable growth prospects in the world blood collection market. Furthermore, technological advancements in blood collection procedures and products have opened several doors of opportunity for the key players in the blood collection market over the years to come.

Among the geographies, North America accounted for the largest market share in the global blood collection market. The Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region for the blood collection market. The growth in the North American region is expected to grow due to proactiveness in healthcare checkup and highly developed healthcare infrastructure. In addition, rapid adoption of advanced products in the U.S. boosts the demand for target products. Moreover, increasing geriatric population and rising prevalence of infectious diseases such as HIV infection, tuberculosis, and malaria is driving the growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Segment Covered

The report on global blood collection market covers segments such as, product, end-user and application. On the basis of product the global blood collection market is categorized into blood collection needles and syringes, blood collection tubes, blood lancets, blood bags, vials and edta tubes. On the basis of end-user the global blood collection market is categorized into hospitals, blood banks and diagnostic centers. On the basis of application the global blood collection market is categorized into diagnostics and treatment.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global blood collection market such as, Abbott Laboratories, Inc, Medtronic Plc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Terumo Corporation, Nipro Corporation, QIAGEN N.V, F.L. Medical SRL, Greiner Holding AG, Haemonetics Corporation and Sarstedt AG & Co..

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global blood collection market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of blood collection market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the blood collection market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the blood collection market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

