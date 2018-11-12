Burkholder Brothers Landscaping Announces Second Annual Pop-up Holiday Market

Burkholder Brothers Landscaping announces the opening date of their second annual Pop-up Holiday Market on November 23, the day after Thanksgiving. The holiday market will once again be held at the company’s Outdoor Furniture Showroom and Design Center, located at 359 Paoli Pike in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

From November 23 to December 24, Burkholder will be open seven days a week and Pop-Up Holiday Market Hours will be as follows:

Monday – Thursday: 10am to 6pm

Friday: 10am to 7pm

Saturday and Sunday: 10am – 5pm

Visitors are invited to enjoy a complimentary wine or beer while strolling inside the market of unique holiday gifts and home décor, including decorations, faux trees, wreaths, candles, pillows and much more.

While enjoying the market, guests can also search for the perfect Christmas Tree. Available will be hundreds of locally grown Pennsylvania-grown trees, wreaths, swag and greens. Family events will take place each weekend, including bonfires for roasting marshmallows, hot chocolate, and even visits from Santa and his Reindeer.

According to Burkholder owner Mark Burkholder, “The Main Line community IS our business. Last year’s holiday market was a very rewarding experience to be a part of, as many of our local friends and neighbors came to get their trees, and many more came just to make family memories. We are excited to continue making this holiday tradition possible.”

For more information about the Burkholder Pop-up Holiday Market, or to see some images from last year’s Market, visit the Burkholder holiday page.