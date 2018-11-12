Capralogics – The Ideal Choice for Sheep Anti-BRDU and Other Antibodies

There are plenty of ways that medical science has allowed us to live longer and more comfortably, and that improvement has come because of increases in the quality of the research and development work that has been done by companies at the forefront of industries like biotech and pharmaceuticals. Whether your company develops drugs or offers services to the medical community, you need to know that you’re able to source the products and ingredients that make your business as effective as possible.

Antibodies are a key resource for companies in health-related industries, and when you’re trying to source a range of antibodies you need to make sure that your sourcing is done from as few companies as possible to minimize the complexity of that task. If you’re looking for something like sheep anti-brdu, for example, you want to get them from a well-regarded antibody production facility.

Capralogics offers extensive options for anyone looking for sheep antibodies or other products, and we work closely with customers to make sure that they have the best possible antibodies available to them today. If you are looking for something specific that we don’t stock regularly, then you can still get them through us with our custom antibody production capabilities. If you’d like to learn more about our company and what makes us a leader in antibody production, then visit our website today at www.capralogics.com.

Capralogics Inc. is a full-service polyclonal antibody production facility. We have been dedicated to providing high quality animal serum and plasma to diagnostic, pharmaceutical and research companies for over 20 years. Our firm is an OLAW compliant, USDA licensed facility and we also hold EC 1069/2009 registration as a blood collection facility too.We strive to become a leader in our industry and are firm believers that happy animals make better antibodies. There’s no better place to come for high quality antibodies and serum, with an established history that traces back to our founding in 1994. Learn more about us by visiting our website now.

