Data Center Server Market forecast to 2025 examined in new market research report: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 12, 2018: This report focuses on the global Data Center Server status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Center Server development in United States, Europe and China.

Data Center Servers are servers mandated in data center, while a server is a computer program that provides services to others computer programs in the same or other computers. The data center servers include rack servers, blade servers, tower servers and others.

As of 2016, around 6345 K units data center server were installed in data centers from 3961 K units in 2011. As more and more mega-scale datacenters are being built and many companies updating the existing platforms, the demand for data center servers is booming. Especially in developing countries, the demand is growing at a high rate.

As of demand, the USA is the largest consumption area with 46.95% market share in 2016. But demand in China is growing fastest, with a growth rate of 27.27% from 2011-2016.

The global production of data center server is expected to reach 8499 K units in 2021. In terms of revenue, the market is valued at 46875 M USD.

In 2017, the global Data Center Server market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Dell

IBM

Fujitsu

Cisco

Lenovo

Oracle

Huawei

Inspur

Bull (Atos)

Hitachi

NEC

Silicon Graphics International Corp.

SuperMicro

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Tower Server

Rack Server

Blade Server

Market segment by Application, split into

Industrial Servers

Commercial Servers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Data Center Server Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Tower Server

1.4.3 Rack Server

1.4.4 Blade Server

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Data Center Server Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Industrial Servers

1.5.3 Commercial Servers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Data Center Server Market Size

2.2 Data Center Server Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Data Center Server Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Data Center Server Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

