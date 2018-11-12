Jihosoft Photo Eraser 1.22 Released! New update, More professional, More powerful

November 12, 2018 – Jihosoft Studio, the most popular media software developer has announced the launch of the new update of its photo editing software. This software, titled Jihosoft Photo Eraser, is available for Windows on its official website and other software downloading platforms.

Jihosoft Photo Eraser, as its name indicates, is an effective way to remove unwanted objects from your photos. Since many times we are unfortunate in taking a shot with too many distractions which removes our focus from the core object in the photo.

Hence, Photo eraser is built to be the solution for these kinds of situations. You can use this tool to remove things such as unwanted persons, street signs, watermarks, and face blemishes without affecting the background of your photos. Moreover, you are able to remove scratches and other damages to repair your old photos with it.

Since its debut, we have read every single advise you all write to us and it has a huge impact on the way we build our product. All these bring us to our new release: Jihosoft Photo Eraser 1.22. Our development team has been hard at work for the past few months to bring you a stronger, more efficient Photo Eraser and now we are finally able to give you a glimpse into what’s to come.

New Update:

1. Remove unwanted objects like tourists, signs, wires, age scratches or any stuff that spoil your photos.

2. Improve the performance of Sampling Stamp Tool.

3. Adjust the size of the cloned part with the Smart Clone Tool.

4. New and neat interface.

5. Support Try Before Buy.

6. Support Windows 10 and older Windows operating systems.

7. Fix some bugs.

Price and Availability

Jihosoft Photo Eraser is available for Windows at $19 for the personal lifetime license. There is a free trial available so you can Try Before Buy. You can visit the official website here to download this photo eraser software.

Jihosoft Photo Eraser website: https://www.jihosoft.com/photo/photo-eraser.html

About Jihosoft Studio

Jihosoft Studio offers photo editing tool and other media tools to fulfill the world’s creative yearnings. Jihosoft Studio has millions of users in more than 190 countries. Most of its products provide the free trial version in order to let users try before buy. For more information, visit www.jihosoft.com.