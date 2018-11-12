Lung Cancer Market Industry 2018 : Top Global Players Competition with Production, Consumption, Revenue and Gross Margin by 2025

Lung Cancer Market By Type (NSCLC and SCLC), Treatment (Photodynamic therapy (PDT), Laser Therapy, Radiotherapy, Surgery and Chemotherapy) and End User (Laboratories, Hospitals & Clinics and Cancer Research Centers) – Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Lung Cancer Market Industry Outlook 2018:

Lung Cancer is market is the cancer affecting the lungs, people having smoking habit are in great danger of getting affected, but also nonsmokers can also have a little risk of getting affected. Lung Cancer is the main cause for deaths in US, it is also responsible for claiming more lives that other cancers combined like prostate, ovarian, colon & breast cancer. Danger of getting affected by Lung Cancer depends on the number of cigarettes smoked & the length of smoking. Lung Cancer does not show any symptoms at initial stage, but as it advances it starts showing symptoms like; chest pain, shortness of breath, cough that is not treatable, headache, bone pain, weight loss, etc. Therefore, the Lung Cancer Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Lung Cancer Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.

Lung Cancer Market Competitive Analysis:

The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.

PFIZER INC

ELI Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Sanofi

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB

Novartis

Merck & Co. Inc.

Lung Cancer Market Segmentation:

Lung Cancer Market, By Type:

NSCLC

SCLC

Lung Cancer Market, By Treatment:

Photodynamic therapy (PDT)

Laser Therapy

Radiotherapy

Surgery

Chemotherapy

Lung Cancer Market, By End User:

Laboratories

Hospitals & Clinics

Cancer Research Centers

Lung Cancer Market Regional Insights:

On a global front, the Lung Cancer Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA).

Some points from TOC:-

Chapter1.Introduction

Chapter2.Executive Summary

Chapter3.Market Overview

Chapter4. Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter5. Lung Cancer Market, By Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Lung Cancer Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2018)

5.2.1. Global Lung Cancer Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2014-2018)

5.3. NSCLC

5.3.1. Global NSCLC Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.4. SCLC

5.4.1. Global SCLC Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

Chapter6. Lung Cancer Market, By Treatment

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Global Lung Cancer Revenue and Market Share by Treatment (2014-2018)

6.2.1. Global Lung Cancer Revenue and Revenue Share by Treatment (2014-2018)

6.3. Photodynamic therapy (PDT)

6.3.1. Global Photodynamic therapy (PDT) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

6.4. Laser Therapy

6.4.1. Global Laser Therapy Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

6.5. Radiotherapy

6.5.1. Global Radiotherapy Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

6.6. Surgery

6.6.1. Global Surgery Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

6.7. Chemotherapy

6.7.1. Global Chemotherapy Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

Chapter7. Lung Cancer Market, By End User

…CONTINUED FOR TOC

