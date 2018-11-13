ARTIANA announces Online Auction of Classical, Modern and Contemporary South Asian Art – No Buyer’s Premium – 6-10 December 2018

ARTIANA, UAE’s first home-grown auction house for art and luxury collectibles, will offer works of modern and contemporary artists from the Indian subcontinent, including a suite of Company School paintings in its upcoming December auction. The auction will take place online at www.artiana.com from December 6 (6pm) till December 10 (9pm), 2018. The works listed in the auction are available for viewing at Artiana’s viewing gallery.

The auction features 50 works in various media such as oils, acrylics and paper works by established masters such as M.F. Husain, S.H. Raza, F.N. Souza, Jogen Chowdhury, Jamil Naqsh, Zarina Hashmi among others, alongside works by contemporary artists.

The highlights include M.F. Husain’s canvas from the 1980s titled ‘Arjun and Sudarshan Chakra’ as the cover lot of the sale and another work, ‘A Magician Dangles the Fortune Bird in a Cage’ from the seminal Lost Continent series; S.H. Raza’s ‘Prakriti’ (1998), ‘Srijan (2007) and F.N. Souza’s ‘Profile’ and ‘Red Houses with Front Garden’ both from 1957.

Besides Artiana’s attractive No Buyer’s Premium policy which essentially is ‘What You Bid Is What You Pay’, from this auction they have also launched FlexiPay – an installment scheme which allows buyers to ‘Bid Now Pay Later’ subject to eligibility and pre-approval prior to auction. (FlexiPay scheme details are available in the catalogue and on the website)

A print catalogue is available from Artiana upon request and the online catalogue can be viewed on their website. Collectors may place bids at ARTIANA’s website www.artiana.com, or through the mobile app available on both Google Play for Android and the App Store for Apple devices.

For more information and registration, visit www.artiana.com; For viewing appointments, write to info@artiana.com or call ARTIANA’s help desk at +971558153030/ +971558253030