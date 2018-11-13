Curcumin Market 2018 SWOT Analysis by Major Eminent Players: SV AGROFOOD, BioMax, Star Hi Herbs Pvt Ltd, Herboveda India Pvt, Arjuna Natural Ltd, Helmigs Prima Sejahtera, Hindustan Mint & Agro Products Pvt. Ltd

Global Curcumin Market Report assists the Industry experts, analysts and business decision makers to isolate the current market opportunities, upcoming market trends and pricing analysis. The Curcumin Market report provides crucial information about the market, including Opinions from Industry experts, and the recent progressions and developments of the Curcumin industry.

Curcumin Market Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The Curcumin Market was worth USD 38.45 million in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 90.01 million by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.92% during the forecast period. Curcumin is extricated from turmeric and is used in several end-use enterprises for its anti-oxidation and anti-inflammatory. Rising purchaser awareness with respect to medical advantages of the product is anticipated to assume a vital part in driving business sector development over the conjecture time frame. Owing to its beneficial characteristics, turmeric is a generally used fixing in nourishment and medicinal products, especially in the Indian subcontinent.

Curcumin Market Regional Outlook:

North America was the biggest market for curcumin in 2014 and is anticipated to witness huge development by virtue of developing interest for curcumin-based dietary supplements. Expanding interest for curcumin for applications in cosmetic formulations is normal further extending the North American market. Europe was the second biggest market and is anticipated to witness the highest market development over the figure time frame because of expanding interest for curcumin in pharmaceutical and nourishment applications.

Curcumin Market Top Key Players:

The leading players in the market are SV AGROFOOD, BioMax, Star Hi Herbs Pvt Ltd, Herboveda India Pvt, Arjuna Natural Ltd, Helmigs Prima Sejahtera, Hindustan Mint &Agro Products Pvt. Ltd and Synthite Industries Limited. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

The Curcumin Market is segmented as follows:

Curcumin Market By Application:

Food

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Others

Curcumin Market Research Methodology:

We use both primary as well as secondary research for our market surveys, estimates and for developing forecast. Our research process commence by analyzing the problem which enable us to design the scope for our research study. Our research process is uniquely designed with enough flexibility to adjust according to changing nature of products and markets, while retaining core element to ensure reliability and accuracy in research findings. We understand both macro and micro-economic factors to evaluate and forecast different market segments.

