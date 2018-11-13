Flywheel Energy Storage Market 2018: Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2025

13th November 2018 – Global Flywheel Energy Storage Market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. A flywheel energy storage system can be described as a mechanical battery such that it does not create electricity but simply converts and stores the energy in form of kinetic energy until needed. In a matter of seconds, the electricity can be created from the spinning flywheel making it the ideal solution to help regulate supply in the electrical grid. Kinetic energy can be described as “energy of motion,” and in this case the motion of a spinning mass called a rotor. The rotor spins in a nearly frictionless enclosure. When short-term backup power is required since the utility power fluctuates or is lost and the inertia allows the rotor to continue spinning and the resulting kinetic energy is converted to electricity.

To maintain efficiency, the flywheel system is operated in a vacuum to reduce drag. The flywheel is connected to a motor-generator that interacts with the utility grid through advanced power electronics. Some of the key advantages of flywheel energy storage are low maintenance, long life, and negligible environmental impact. Flywheels store energy by asset of the angular motions of a spinning element. While charging, a motor spins up the flywheel with the input of electrical energy; while discharging the same motor, now acting as a generator, produces electrical energy from the rotational energy of the flywheel.

Request Sample Copy of this Market Research @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/flywheel-energy-storage-market/request-sample

Flywheels can bridge the gap between short-term ride-through power and long-term energy storage with excellent cyclic and load following characteristics. The major factors driving the global market are reliable and cost-effective electrical energy storage mechanisms such as flywheels. The rising burden of the huge cost of power cuts on national incomes and the consistent need for updating grid infrastructures are also some of the major factors driving the global market for flywheel energy storage.

Flywheel Energy Storage Market is classified, by product type into Steel rims, Composite rims. Flywheel Energy Storage Market is classified, by application UPS, transportation, and distributed power generation. Distributed energy generation accounted for the largest share in 2015. Distributed energy generation is a process in which power is generated at the place of consumption. Advantages such as increased efficiency and reduction of transmission losses have made distributed energy generation more popular than centrally generated power.

UPS segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR over the predicted period due to the issue of frequent power outages in developing regions and the demand for effective power backup options in response. Flywheel Energy Storage Market is segmented, geographically into North America, Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Browse Full Research Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/flywheel-energy-storage-market

North America accounted for the largest market share of the Flywheel Energy Storage Market in 2015. This region is dominated by the U.S., which houses some of the major IT and automobile companies in the world. Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region in this market, over the predicted period. This is due to the growing demand from countries such as Germany and the England have resulted in boosting the market in this region.

The market for flywheel energy storage holds huge growth potential in Asia Pacific due to factors such as the rapid pace of industrialization, mounting population, and increased investments in the development of grid infrastructure in the regions developing economies. The market in this region is led by Japan, and South Korea. MEA is also expected to be important to the growth of this industry.

Market Segment:

Global Flywheel Energy Storage market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Active Power

Beacon Power

Calnetix Technologies

EnSync Energy

Acumentrics

Piller

Power Thru

Power Tree

Siemens

Boeing Management

Amber Kinetics

CCM

GKN Hybrid Power

Kinetic Traction

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Based on Synchronous Motor Type

Based Reluctance Motor Type

Based on Induction Motor Type

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

UPS

Load following for Distributed Generation

Transportation

Others

Visit Blog: https://trendingmarketreport.wordpress.com/