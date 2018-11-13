Image recognition Market 2018 by Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis 2022

Image recognition Market Research Report 2018 – Global Industry analysis by Key Companies, Type, Application, Market Share, Growth Rate, and Key Country forecast to 2022. Image recognition Industry depth analysis is done for North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World. Image recognition market growing at rapid pace over the forecast period of 2018 to 2022.

Key players

This report includes a study of strategies, of major market players. It includes the product portfolios, developments of leading major players such as are Jestec (LTU Technologies) (Japan), Honeywell (U.S.), Toshiba (Japan), Itraff Technology (Poland), Sharp Vision Software (U.S.), Qualcomm Technologies (U.S.), Panasonic (Japan), NEC (Japan), Hitachi(Japan), Catchoom and others.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1315

Image Recognition Global Market – Overview

The global image recognition market is showing immense growth; mainly due to the emergence of cloud technologies and growing demand for high bandwidth data services across different industry verticals. Image Recognition technology is providing superior solutions in the area such as security and surveillance, automotive safety, automatic driving and assistance, forensics and police investigations, biometric scanning appliances, healthcare and e-commerce etc. due to which it is widely adopted by various industries. Image Recognition methods have enhanced the usability of various devices and have resulted in the advancement of several innovative applications in various end-use industries.

In the era of fast moving technological advancement where visual content is continuously replacing the conventional technology of textual solutions, technologies such as image recognition, facial recognition and 3D object recognition are building a very strong layout for providing superior solutions in the area such as security and surveillance, automotive safety, automatic driving and assistance, forensics and police investigations, biometric scanning appliances, healthcare and e-commerce etc.

Various businesses have started recognizing the benefits of collecting the information from images digitally. This digital information can help to enhance customer experience and offer various new ways to approach customers. The rising sophistication of image recognition technologies is expected to grow at a fast pace. In most of the regions of the world, due to the increase in the tech savvy people many new players are focusing towards incorporating Image Recognition technologies in their products.

The growing demand of the virtual market and other stimulation products is creating a huge market potential for image recognition products.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Solution: Facial Recognition, Barcode/ quick response code recognition, Sensors, Object Recognition, Optical Object Recognition, and Pattern Recognition.

Segmentation by Deployment: On premises, On demand

Segmentation by Component: Hardware, Software.

Segmentation by Application Areas: BFSI, IT and Telecom, healthcare, hospitality, retail industry, automobile, aerospace, defense and SME organizations among others.

Industry News

Dec 2017 – Slyce Canada gets ACOA funding. The federal government has provided a financial boost to Slyce Canada Inc. in New Waterford. Slyce wants to enhance its image recognition technology to include the additional product categories of shoes, furniture, jewellery and patterns.

June 2017 – Wikitude & Lenovo converge for Augmented Reality cloud platform. The Augmented Human Cloud will combine Wikitude’s image recognition and marker less tracking technology with remote video, workflow and content editing and authoring, and deep learning recognition applications from Lenovo New Vision (LNV), the AR-focused subsidiary of Lenovo.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/image-recognition-market-1315

This research report provides the insights, on various levels of analyses such industry analysis, market share analysis leading market players and their profiles. This report also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging & high-growth segments and market conclusion. Together the market data comprise and discuss with the basic assessments on the competitive scenarios & strategies, of the global digital asset management software market, including the high-growth regions, countries and their political, economical and technological environments. Furthermore, the project report also provides the views over the historical market values as well as, pricing and cost analysis of the same.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com