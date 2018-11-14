Accelerometer Market – The Growing Number of Automobiles Due To The Emerging Economies Such As China, India & Japan

An accelerometer is a device that measures the acceleration of an object created by the inertial forces or due to mechanical action. Accelerometers are constructed to measure shocks and vibrations for a different range of applications. Accelerometers are generally used with the gyroscopes for the navigation guidance. It is one of the most general type of inertial sensor. When the accelerometer senses the acceleration, the mass gets displaced and the displacement is measured to give the acceleration. Accelerometers are fabricated on a silicon substrate that has a suspended small mass between two springs.

When the accelerometer moves or gets tilted the mass moves in its relative surrounding substrate. Mostly there are three types of accelerometer that converts the mechanical action into electrical signal. They can be stated as piezoelectric, piezoresistive and capacitive type of accelerometers. Accelerometers are easy to use and measures with accuracy over a wide range of frequencies. Accelerometers measure legitimate increasing speed, that is the rate of progress of speed with respect to time. Modern accelerometers, for example, those coordinated in circuit boards, can measure shocks, vibrations, and inclination of moving objects.

High sensitivity and the frequency response are the major drivers that drives the global accelerometer market. The other factors that boosts the growth of the accelerometer market are compact design and size, rugged construction, and negligible phase shift. The use of accelerometers in the end use industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare and aerospace and defense have further boosted the growth of the accelerometer market. One of the major factors that restricts the growth of the accelerometer market is the high sensitivity. However, the increasing demand by the users for the accelerometer in various electronic appliances such as computer, cell phones, and game consoles, will enable the manufacturers and the system designers to develop and design the new algorithms enhancing the motion sensing experience, thereby helping to grow the global accelerometer market.

Accelerometer market is segmented into axis, type, response type, mounting type, end use industry and geography. On the basis of axis, the accelerometer market is segmented into single axis, dual axis and triple axis. Based on type, the accelerometer market is segmented into Piezoresistive, piezoelectric, and capacitive accelerometers. On the basis of response type, the global accelerometer market is segmented into AC response and DC response. Based on the mounting type the global accelerometer market is segmented into stud mounting, adhesive mounting, magnetic mounting and handheld mounting.

On the basis of end use industry, the global accelerometer market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, transportation, aerospace & defense, healthcare and others. The global accelerometer market is also segmented on the basis of regions into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The North America airport security surveillance market is expected to dominate in terms of revenue in the coming years. This is due to the already developed technology advancement in the North America. Asia Pacific is anticipated to show noteworthy development in the accelerometer market in the coming years due to the growing number of automobiles due to the emerging economies such as China, India and Japan.