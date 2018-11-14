An Introduction to PLC SCADA

Some industries do not fall into the category of recession and the industries that use the automation process is one among them. And if you want to enter into the industrial automation process, you need to know very well about PLC and SCADA that is generally called as PLC SCADA. To get trained in PLC SCADA training in Chennai, you should know the concepts of both PLC and SCADA. When you see the control panel, the relays were used before, and PLC was developed to replace the relay based control panel. SCADA is an acronym for supervisory control and data acquisition and it is generally called as the data control process and used in developing process management.

With the use of SCADA, you can quickly retrieve the data and can easily retrieve the data in different scenarios. Generally SCADA and PLC comes under the industrial control system and often used and found in industrial sectors and critical infrastructures. Collecting some information from remote access distance is the advantage of this system and it has evolved over three to four decades before. The PLC generally allows for the classification of collected data and you need to maintain some network for the purpose to access the SCADA from the local and remote distance. The programmable logic controllers in the early periods were interfaced with the operator in the similar way as relay control panel, push-buttons and switches for control and lamps for indication.

A computer based interface to the operator was developed and the introduction of pc around 18th century allowed for this development and it is done via SCADA and through dedicated operator control panels, which is known as HMI (human machine interface). A master station with servers and software allow for monitor communication with field equipment and also gather data and allow for HMI access and complete with the SCADA landscape. An access to the SCADA is faster than the standard computer and SCADA quickly research obscure disease and perform number of tasks that includes the evaluation of data more quickly than other systems. It depends on the human intervention for the determination of where to search for the relevant information.

The SCADA have seen through three generation such as monolithic, distributed and network. The networked is a current generation of SCADA system and these systems traditionally use the combination of radio and direct serial for the purpose to meet communication requirements. Through SCADA systems, you can control and monitor the processes like transmission of electricity, transportation of gas, water distribution, traffic lights and other systems. SCADA systems uses have been increased more due to its security issues and there is a belief that the SCADA system provides security through the use of specialized protocols and also they are physically secured.

The SCADA system consists of PLC that is used as a field device and also used for its economical and flexible purpose. When you search for PLC SCADA training in India or PLC SCADA training in Chennai, select the training institutes that are equipped with modern systems and components.

