Audio Communication Monitoring Market worth 2,145.3 Million USD by 2020

The report “Audio Communication Monitoring Market by Solution & Service (Reporting & Analytics, Call Recording Software & Quality Analysis, Audio Loudness, Metering & Monitoring Solution, Professional Service, Support & Maintenance) – Global Forecast to 2020”, defines and segments the audio communication monitoring market into various sub-segments with an in-depth analysis and market size estimation. The report also identifies the factors and opportunities driving the market and the restraints, and challenges impacting it, along with the technology roadmap and adoption trends. The report also emphasizes on key adoption trends, evolution of the audio communication monitoring market, future opportunities, and business cases in this market.

MarketsandMarkets forecasts the audio communication monitoring solution market to grow from USD 795.4 Million in 2015 to USD 2,145.3 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period.

NICE Systems, Cisco Systems, IBM Corporation, Nectar Services Corporation, Nexidia, Inc., Nuance Communications, Behavox Ltd., Fonetic Solutions, NUGEN Audio, and Intelligent Voice are the active vendors in the audio communication monitoring market. The report provides global market trends, overall adoption scenario, competitive landscape, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the market. The report aims at estimating the current market size and the future growth potential of this market across different verticals and regions.

MarketsandMarkets has segmented the global audio communication monitoring market on the basis of solution and service, application, organization size, vertical, and region.

By Solution and Service:

This market has been segmented on the basis of solutions and services into reporting and analytics, call recording software and quality analysis, audio loudness, metering and monitoring solutions, professional services, and support and maintenance services.

By Application:

This market has been segmented on the basis of applications into law enforcement agencies, commercial and sensitive areas, sales and internal communication monitoring, employee/agent monitoring, and multichannel monitoring/broadcast monitoring.

By Organization Size:

The market has been segmented on the basis of organization sizes into Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs) and large enterprises.

By Vertical:

This market has been segmented on the basis of verticals into BFSI, outsourcing, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, telecommunication and IT, transportation and logistics, and others.

By Region:

This market has been segmented on the basis of regions into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of World (RoW).

The major force driving this market is the risk and compliance management around the globe and across verticals. The increasing demand for real-time call monitoring and security has led to the increasing adoption of the audio communication monitoring solution by enterprises and small and medium businesses (SMBs) around the world. As real-time insights create value for businesses, audio communication monitoring help organizations in cutting preventable losses, generating more revenue by increasing operational efficiency, and creating new opportunities. These factors have resulted in an increasing demand for audio communication monitoring to analyze critical business situations as soon as they occur.

Companies such as Nice Systems (Israel), Cisco Systems (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), Nectar Services Corp (U.S.), and Nexidia, Inc. (U.S.) are some of the active key players in the market. These players are strengthening their grounds in the highly competitive market through new product developments to build feature-rich solutions and attain better market visibility. Companies in this market are building up strategic partnerships to combine individual offerings into a multi-faceted solution suite for the expanding customer base.

There are various assumptions that have been taken into consideration for the market forecast and analysis. Few of the global assumptions include political, social, technological and economic factors; for example, exchange rates, one of the economic factors, are expected to have moderate rating of impact on this market. Therefore, dollar fluctuations are expected to not seriously affect the forecasts in the emerging APAC regions.

