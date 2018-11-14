Bone Regeneration Material Market Product – Growth, Future Prospects And Competitive Analysis 2025

13 November 2018 – Global Bone Regeneration Material Market is expected to gain a positive CAGR in the forthcoming years. Biodegradable materials are used as a base for tissue regeneration which mainly comprises two types, namely in vivo method and the in vitro method. Both the methods need cells, scaffold for tissue and growth factors for tissue regeneration. In the in vivo method, biodegradable materials are directly inserted into the diseased site whereas in the in vitro method the materials are inserted after the tissue formation by tissue culture for a specific period.

Commercially, different materials are used depending on the organ picked up for regeneration, but in case of scaffold the material is same as the degradable and absorbable material for tissue regeneration. Driving factors responsible for the growth of bone regeneration material industry includes rising cases of organ transplant and growth in tissue engineering. Also, the advancement in medical science is also expected to contribute to the growth of bone regeneration material market.

Based on segmentation by end-user, the bone regeneration material industry includes hospitals, clinics and others. Hospitals segment dominate the global market owing to rising cases of implants and transplants. Based on segmentation by components, the bone regeneration material market includes cell therapy, stem cell therapy, stem cell sources, tissue vascularization, existing and development-stage stem cell therapy, cell culturing, small molecules and biologics, small molecules, gene therapy and tissue engineering.

Based on segmentation by application, the bone regeneration material industry includes cardiovascular disorders, oncology, dermatology, musculoskeletal applications, wound healing, ophthalmology, neurology, nervous system diseases and internal organ regeneration.

Geographically, bone regeneration material market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. North America and Europe market is expected to gain a positive CAGR in the forthcoming years owing to rise in cases of implants. APAC market is also expected to gain a positive CAGR growth due to rise in medical infrastructure across various regions in APAC market. MEA regions are also expected to gain a positive CAGR in the future due to the rise in income and spending capacity and also owing to rise in medical science.

The key players in the bone regeneration material industry include Arteriocyte, Advanced Cell Technology, Athersys, Bioheart, BioMetric, Therapeutics, BioTissue Technologies, CeraPedics, Cook Biotech, CryoLife, Cytograft Tissue Engineering, Cytomedix, Cytori Therapeutics, Integra LifeSciences, Genzyme/Sanofi, LifeCell/Kinetic Concepts and Mesoblast.

