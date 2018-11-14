OmSoftware Successfully Develops And Deploys Myauto On Play Store

BHOPAL: OMSOFTWARE – One of the leading IT companies in India, with focus on mobile application development has successfully launched MYAUTO for S & L InfoTech on Google Play Store. MYAUTO is an auto rickshaw booking mobile application, which delivers fare estimate or actual, distance to travel and navigation assistance to its clients and drivers.

OMSOFTWARE – a fastest growing IT company from India has successfully completed the design, development and launch of a promising auto application – MYAUTO – which is free to download from Google Play Store. The aim of the project was to develop a user-friendly application that simplifies the booking process of a user and empowers drivers with insights that ease their journey management. “The core effort was to make an application that can live up to its users’ demands and deliver more than expected with helpful features,” says Raj Kamal, CEO – OMSOFTWARE.

Some of the core differentiators that make this application highly relevant in the competitive market populated with changing audience demands are its simplicity, transparency, easy operation and its availability in Hindi language. “The application was developed keeping in mind the regional and local demands, it aims to uncomplicated the journey management for drivers and help them keep a record of their income, view trip history, and even resort to online chat support,” continues Mr. Raj.

You can download the application at free of cost from the android app store, and use it either as a business or as a customer. Auto rickshaw is an important part of urban transport and contributes towards a sustainable transportation. They constitute emotional engagement and have always been a preferred mode of mobility for millions. With MYAUTO application, the entire process of making a journey as a customer and as a driver has become simpler. OMSOFTWARE deployed a team of expert developers who researched the market before developing this interactive application based on the inputs gathered from data analysis.

To learn more about MYAUTO, please visit the website

To learn more OMSOFTWARE – one of the most preferred mobile application development companies in India, please visit the website

About OMSOFTWARE

Building on a strong 14-year legacy and a solid industry-oriented expertise, OMSOFTWARE enables enterprises across the globe drive meaningful innovation that changes the way they work – thereby preparing them to confidently face an evolving digital world and assisting them to not just experience, but lead the change.

About MYAUTO

MYAUTO is an auto rickshaw booking mobile application, which delivers fare estimate or actual, distance to travel and navigation assistance to its clients and drivers.

Contact Us :

Corporate Headquarters(India)

108, Specialty Business Center, Balewadi, Pune, Maharashtra

info@omsoftware.net

For Sales Enquiry

+91 9713030021

+1 303 872 8133

+971 4 456 7768