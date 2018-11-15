13 November 2018

Media Release

CAFEO 36 focuses on engineering rail connectivity and fostering excellence in engineering education

IES launches Chartered Technicians and Technologists Certification Programme to recognise ITE and polytechnic graduates

The official opening ceremony of the 36th Conference of the ASEAN Federation of Engineering Organisations (CAFEO 36) took place today with Mr. Teo Chee Hean, Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security as the guest-of-honour. The event gathered more than 1,000 engineering professionals from close to30 countries to exchange ideas, best practices and solutions to drive economic growth in ASEAN and its individual countries.

Hosted by The Institution of Engineers, Singapore (IES) as the Chairman of the ASEAN Federation of Engineering Organisations (AFEO) for 2018, in association with Singapore’s Land Transport Authority, CAFEO 36 brought together eminent speakers from ASEAN to share their knowledge and experience with AFEO engineers at Resorts World Sentosa Singapore.

In support of the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity 2025, IES focused CAFEO 36 on “Engineering Rail Connectivity” and “Fostering Excellence in Engineering Education” as its key themes. These were delivered through the Singapore Rail Technology Conference (SRTC) and ASEAN Engineering Deans Summit (AEDS) respectively.

CAFEO 36 Highlights

Dr. Lam Pin Min, Senior Minister of State for Health and Transport graced the opening of SRTC. Organised by IES and SMRT Corporation, the conference would promote the exchange of knowledge gathered from local and international rail development, management and maintenance case studies, with a special focus on practical solutions.

Ms. Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for Finance and Education was the guest-of-honour at AEDS. Organised by IES and the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), the summit would facilitate discussions on outcomes-based engineering education and accreditation and new pedagogies, to contribute to the transformation of ASEAN’s engineering education landscape.

At CAFEO 36, AFEO also presented the ASEAN Engineering Register Certificates to about 500 engineers from across eight ASEAN countries. Based on a mutual recognition framework set up by AFEO, the certification provides endorsement on recipients’ professional qualifications to enable them to practice in ASEAN outside of their home countries.

Launch of Chartered Technicians and Technologists Certification Programme

IES would be working towards the introduction of the Chartered Technicians and Technologists certification programme to recognise the contributions of polytechnic and Institute of Technical Education (ITE) graduates towards the engineering profession, the society and the country.

“Besides enhancing their career progression pathway, the certification will also create a more holistic engineering eco-system that harnesses complementary skillsets of engineers and technicians to deliver end-to-end solutions. IES hopes that such professional recognition of engineering professionals in Singapore will contribute to AFEO’s goal of facilitating mobility of engineers and technicians within ASEAN,” said Prof. Yeoh Lean Weng, Chairman of AFEO and President of IES.

Signing of Singapore Declaration

IES will also organise the signing of the Singapore Declaration on Wednesday, 14 November by AFEO members to show commitment in promoting railway and transportation connectivity, urban sustainable solutions, the Vision Zero movement to promote injury-free workplaces, sharing of project knowledge and start-up incubator development as well as excellence in engineering education.

Find out more at www.cafeo36.com or follow IES on Facebook and LinkedIn for the latest updates. For more information on AFEO, visit www.afeo.org

– END –

Note to media:

Chinese Glossary

English Terms Chinese Terms

ASEAN Federation of Engineering Organisations (AFEO) 亚细安工程师组织联合会

Conference of ASEAN Federation of Engineering Organisations (CAFEO) 亚细安工程师组织联合会会议

The Institution of Engineers, Singapore (IES) 新加坡工程师学会

Prof. Yeoh Lean Weng, President, IES President 杨联文博士, 新加坡工程师学会会长

Chartered Engineers 特许工程师

About The Institution of Engineers, Singapore (IES)

The Institution of Engineers, Singapore (IES) was formally established in July 1966 as the national society of engineers in Singapore. IES is the premier engineering institution in Singapore and is called upon by the Government to provide feedback on professional engineering matters.

IES is well represented among the faculty members of the major engineering institutions of higher learning in Singapore. Through close collaboration with the local universities and polytechnics, IES organises courses, seminars and talks for engineers and IES members to advance the continuous development of engineers.

The Institution maintains close links with professional organisations of engineers regionally and throughout the world. These include organisations in Australia, China, Japan, United Kingdom and the United States. The Institution also represents Singapore in the ASEAN Federation of Engineering Organizations (AFEO) and the Federation of Engineering Institutions of Asia and the Pacific (FEIAP) in promoting goodwill and fellowship among all engineers in ASEAN and the Asia-Pacific region.

Through its Engineering Accreditation Board (EAB), IES obtained full signatory status in the Washington Accord (WA) in June 2006. The entry grants IES the authority to represent Singapore, the first country within the ASEAN region which has obtained full signatory status in the WA, to vet education systems under the WA mutual recognition framework.

For more information, visit www.ies.org.sg.

– END –

MEDIA CONTACT

Desmond Teo

Publications Manager

The Institution of Engineers, Singapore

DID : (65) 6461 1229

Email : desmond@iesnet.org.sg

Esther Lim

Associate

The Right Spin Public Relations

DID : (65) 6325 5935

Email : esther@therightspin.com.sg

Kathlyn Loke

Associate

The Right Spin Public Relations

DID : (65) 6325 5927

Email : kathlyn@therightspin.com.sg