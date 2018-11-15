Micropipette Market Global Outlook and Overview 2017-2025

Micropipette is a laboratory tool used to measure and transfer a small volume of solution. The micropipette has an extensive application in the fields of molecular biology, biochemistry, immunology, cell culture, analytical chemistry, microbiology, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. There are two important parts of micropipettes; the main body and disposable tips. The main body is autoclavable whereas the tips are disposables. The piston in the body creates the vacuum to aspirate the solution inside the tip, and when the vacuum is released, the solution is dispensed. Micropipettes provide a precise and accurate measure of solutions ranging from 0.1 µL to 1,000 µL and are available in different designs, sizes, channels, and modes of operation. Traditionally, single channel manual micropipettes were most commonly used, but over a period of time with increasing demand for more accuracy in sample measurement and improved work efficiency, electronic multichannel micropipettes have been developed. The electronic multichannel micropipettes are more precise and faster than manual micropipettes, and provide greater efficiency increasing the productivity in laboratories.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/micropipette-market.html

Micropipettes are essential and integral tools for carrying out various laboratory activities on a day-to-day basis. The global micropipette market is projected to be driven by increased clinical R&D budgets both by governments and commercial players toward the diagnosis of infectious diseases and development of novel therapeutic drugs for the treatment of several diseases. There is increasing demand for automated and electronic micropipettes by researchers to reduce time in repetitive pipetting procedures, which is likely to drive the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, growing incidence and prevalence of infectious diseases worldwide is likely to increase the demand for diagnostic procedures. Several clinical procedures and techniques such as ELISA tests, western blotting, protein assays, PCRs, and enzyme activity assays are extensively used for the diagnosis of various diseases and research and development of therapeutic drugs. However, the high cost of electronic and automated micropipettes is likely to hamper the growth of the global micropipette market. In addition, lack of skilled professionals in underdeveloped countries and to some extent in developing countries is projected to be a restraining factor for the market growth during the forecast period.

The global micropipette market is broadly segmented based on type, design, mode of operation, volume, size, end-user, and region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into single channel micropipettes and multiple channel micropipettes. The single channel micropipettes segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. In terms of design, the market is segmented into air displacement micropipettes and positive displacement micropipettes. On the basis of mode of operation, the market can be divided into manual mode and electronic mode. On the basis of volume, the market is segmented into fixed volume and variable volume micropipettes. These are available in different sizes based on the need of end-users such as P2, P10, P20, P100, P200, and P1000. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostics centers, clinical research organizations, blood banks, pharmaceutical, chemical, and biotechnology companies, and academic and research institutes.

Geographically, the global micropipette market is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Europe is anticipated to be the second leading market for micropipette. Well-established health care infrastructure, high R&D budgets by both governments as well as private players, and early adoption of modern technology are likely to boost the growth of the market in these regions. Asia Pacific is projected to expand at an exponential growth rate during the forecast period owing to emerging economies, growing health care industry, and increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnology investments in developing countries such as India, China, and Malaysia.

Obtain the Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=30380

Key players operating in the global micropipette market include BrandTech Scientific, Inc., Eppendorf AG, Capp ApS, Gilson, Inc., Hamilton Company, Drummond Scientific Company, Merck KGaA, Heathrow Scientific, INTEGRA Biosciences AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research,

90 Sate Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/