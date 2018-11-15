Patient Information Software Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2018 – 2028

The rise of advanced and digital technology in healthcare has led to the increased adoption of patient information software. The patient information software is a software application designed to track patient information, diagnoses, prescriptions, interactions and encounters within healthcare organizations like medical clinics or hospitals as well as integrations for obtaining and storing information from medical devices. In recent years, cloud integration in patient information software has gained favor among healthcare organizations that implement SaaS (Software as a Service). Higher adoption in small and medium hospitals and increasing demand of cloud-based applications are a few of the major parameters that are resulting in the demand of global patient information software market. Patient information software market is one of the significantly increasing market because of increasing number of patient visits across the globe.

Patient Information software is a patient information management application or clinical tool that helps in improving operational efficiency of healthcare organizations. Patient information software are used to records, updates and archives electronic medical records, produce a medical records flow sheet for each patient which shows immunizations, illnesses, surgeries, test results and other patient information using graphs and charts.

Patient Information Software market: Drivers and Challenges

The major growth drivers of the Patient Information Software market include need of disease management and increasing demand cloud-based enterprise applications. In addition, use of patient information software in various hospitals shall drive the growth of patient information software market. Advancements in healthcare IT infrastructure across the globe has led to growth of the Patient Information Software across the globe.

However, the major challenge faced by the patient information software providers are high deployment cost incurred. This impede the companies to adopt a patient information software. Uncertainty about the deployment of these systems because of the high initial investment needed may hamper the growth of the patient information software market across the globe.

Patient Information Software market: Segmentation

Global Patient Information Software Market can be segmented as:

Patient Information Software market Segmentation on the basis of By Deployment:

Todays, business have lot of choices when it comes to data storage. These choices include On-premise deployment and cloud based deployment.

Patient Information Software market Segmentation on the basis of By End-User:

On the basis of end-user patient information software market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, and Others.

Patient Information Software market: Competition Landscape

Patient Information Software market: Key Players

Some of the major players in global patient information software market are Global Vision Technologies Inc (GVT), IFA Systems Ag, ImageTrend Inc, Liaison Technologies, McKesson Corporation, IBM Corporation, United Health Group Inc., Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc., and Telligen Inc.

