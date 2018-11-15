Sapphire Substrates Market Global Industry Analysis, size, sales and Forecast by 2024

This report provides strategic study of the global sapphire substrates market, and the growth forecast for the period 2016 to 2024. The scope of the report includes competitive analysis of various market segments based on wafer diameter, applications, and in-depth cross-sectional scrutiny of the sapphire substrates market across different geographical segments. Sapphire is considered as a gemstone. Its chemical formula is Al2O3 and is a type of corundum. Natural sapphire is primarily used for jewelry while synthetic sapphire is used for various applications such as shatterproof glasses and light emitting diodes (LEDs) among others. Synthetic sapphire is chemically inert and a hard material, having good optical properties. It has a melting point of around 2045ºC and can retain thermal stability up to 1600ºC. Sapphire substrates are used as insulating wafers for various electronic applications. The demand for LEDs has been seeing good growth rate for past few years and in turn has also been promoting the growth of sapphire substrates market.

In terms of wafer diameter, the global sapphire substrates market is segmented into 2 inches, 4 inches, 6 inches and others. Others segment includes 1 inch, 3 inches, 5 inches and 8 inches wafer diameters, among others. By applications, the market was segmented into light emitting diode (LED), radio frequency integrated circuits (RFIC), laser diodes, silicon on sapphire (SoS) integrated circuits and others. Others segment includes insulated gate bi-polar transistor (IGBT), double-diffused metal oxide semiconductor (DMOS) and ultra fast diodes among others. The regional market analysis gives in-depth analysis of the current trends in different regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). RoW covers the South America and Middle East & Africa markets. The market revenue for sapphire substrates has been provided in terms of (USD Million) and market volume has been provided in terms of (Thousand Units), along with the CAGR for the forecast period from 2016 to 2024.

To aid in strategic decision-making, the report also includes competitive profiling of leading players in the industry, overview, SWOT analysis, product segments, business segments, various business strategies adopted by them, revenue garnered and their region wise revenue share. The SWOT analysis, provided for each of the companies profiled, discusses the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats for those companies, thus providing a better understanding of the business of the major players in this market. The key trends analysis, provided in the report for each region, details the current trends of the sapphire substrates market for that region. The market attractiveness analysis, and Porter’s five forces analysis included in the report provide insight into industry competition, market dynamics and the most profitable segments in the sapphire substrates market. The report also provides the supply chain analysis, for the sapphire substrates, for a better understanding of the production and flow of products through the industry and to the end users.

The report also provides breakdown and assessment of various factors impacting the global sapphire substrates market growth, which are suitably described as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. These factors determine various existing trends and their impact on market growth. Overall, taking into consideration the various factors affecting the sapphire substrates market, the report includes a holistic analysis of the global sapphire substrates market, and provides an estimate of growth for the forecast period 2016 to 2024.

Some of the leading players in the market are Precision Micro-Optics, Inc. (U.S.), Hansol Technics, Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Semiconductor Wafer, Inc. (Taiwan), Rubicon Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Meller Optics, Inc. (U.S.), KYOCERA Corporation (Japan), Saint-Gobain Group (France), Crystal Applied Technology, Inc. (Taiwan), Crystalwise Technology, Inc. (Taiwan), and Monocrystal, Inc. (Russia) among others.

The market has been segmented as follows:

Sapphire substrates Market – By Wafer Diameter:

• 2 Inches

• 4 Inches

• 6 Inches

• Others (1 inch, 3 inches, 5 inches, 8 inches etc.)

Sapphire substrates Market – By Applications:

• Light Emitting Diode (LED)

• Radio Frequency Integrated Circuits (RFICs)

• Laser Diodes

• Silicon on Sapphire (SoS) ICs

• Others (IGBT, DMOS, Ultra-fast diodes etc.)

Sapphire substrates Market – By Geography:

• North America

o U.S.

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o U.K.

o Germany

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Taiwan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific (APAC)

• Rest of the World

Ø South America

Ø Middle-East & Africa

