AFEO Confers Distinguished Honorary Patron Award on Prime Minister of Malaysia, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad

The ASEAN Federation of Engineering Organisations (AFEO) today honoured Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Prime Minister of Malaysia with the AFEO Distinguished Honorary Patron award, for his substantial and outstanding services and contribution to the engineering profession, AFEO and the ASEAN community.

The AFEO Distinguished Honorary Patron Award is the most prestigious and highest AFEO award that may only be conferred upon a reigning head of state and head of government of acknowledged eminence and high standing. Only one individual is picked by the 10 AFEO member organisations to receive this honour each year.

Prof Yeoh Lean Weng, Chairman of AFEO and President of The Institution of Engineers, Singapore (IES) presented the award to Dr Mahathir at a conferment ceremony at the Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore. Also in attendance were Dato’ Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Minister of Economic Affairs, Dato’ Saifuddin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Dato’ Zainol Rahim Zainuddin, High Commissioner of Malaysia to Singapore. IES is currently hosting the 36th Conference of the ASEAN Federation of Engineering Organisations (CAFEO 36) at Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore.

Nomination of Tun Dr Mahathir was the unanimous decision of AFEO Governing Board that comprises the Heads of AFEO member organisations. The Governing Board recognised Tun Dr Mahathir’s significant contributions to the engineering community in Malaysia and ASEAN.

Dr Mahathir is the fifth recipient of this prestigious accolade. Previous recipients of the AFEO Distinguished Honorary Patron award are:

· His Excellency Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia

· His Excellency Bapak DR. Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, Former President of the Republic of Indonesia

· His Excellency U Thein Sein, Former President of Myanmar

· His Excellency TYT Tun Dato‘ Seri Utama Haji Abdul Raman bin Haji, the Head of the State of Penang

About ASEAN Federation of Engineering Organisations (AFEO)

The ASEAN Federation of Engineering Organisations (AFEO), a non–governmental organisation affiliated to the ASEAN Secretariat, is represented by national engineering organisations in the ASEAN region. The objectives of AFEO are the promotion of goodwill, understanding, cooperation and exchange of ideas and experience in the fields of education, science, engineering, technology, environment, human resource, training and registration of professional engineers as well as to establish and develop an ASEAN baseline standard for the engineering profession with the aim to facilitate the mobility of the engineers within the ASEAN countries.

About The Institution of Engineers, Singapore (IES)

The Institution of Engineers, Singapore (IES) was formally established in July 1966 as the national society of engineers in Singapore. IES is the premier engineering institution in Singapore and is called upon by the Government to provide feedback on professional engineering matters.

IES is well represented among the faculty members of the major engineering institutions of higher learning in Singapore. Through close collaboration with the local universities and polytechnics, IES organises courses, seminars and talks for engineers and IES members to advance the continuous development of engineers.

The Institution maintains close links with professional organisations of engineers regionally and throughout the world. These include organisations in Australia, China, Japan, United Kingdom and the United States. The Institution also represents Singapore in the ASEAN Federation of Engineering Organizations (AFEO) and the Federation of Engineering Institutions of Asia and the Pacific (FEIAP) in promoting goodwill and fellowship among all engineers in ASEAN and the Asia-Pacific region.

Through its Engineering Accreditation Board (EAB), IES obtained full signatory status in the Washington Accord (WA) in June 2006. The entry grants IES the authority to represent Singapore, the first country within the ASEAN region which has obtained full signatory status in the WA, to vet education systems under the WA mutual recognition framework.

