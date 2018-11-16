Healthians to hire 1500 by 2019

Healthians, India’s largest doorstep health test provider, today announced its plans to hire 1500 people in the next 12 months as part of its aggressive expansion strategy in new cities across India. These 1500 new employees would include 1100 phlebotomists (people trained to draw blood from a patient for clinical or medical testing), lab technicians along with specialised wellness consultants with lifestyle disease expertise.

Deepak Sahni, CEO & Founder, Healthians, said, “Our vision is to promote wellness among Indians, and harness the power of technology & science to add at least 10 healthy years to everyone’s lives. With a strong and growing presence in North India, we now aim to expand across the country and hire over 1500.”

“We want to make regular check-ups as comfortable as possible and to ensure that we have the largest fleet of highly trained phlebotomists for home sample collection. We are also adding expert lab technicians to meet all our quality standards and to stay true to our commitment of utmost accuracy and reliability. Furthermore, our focus is to add more specialised wellness consultants and doctors to our team to support our mission and vision. From being the India’s largest trained fleet of phlebotomist, with the additional specialised force, Healthians will soon support the largest wellness team too”, he added.

Currently, Healthians has 500+ employees in the team and this number is growing exponentially every month. Through its proprietary concepts such as, Health Karma – an AI based lifestyle health scorer, Health Tracker – to keep track of sugar levels, BP, weight, activity levels and AI-based smart and self explanatory reports; Healthians brings the benefits of tech intuitiveness, helming its customers in living a better life.

Beyond tests, customers are informed of future health trends along with medical recommendations, dietary and lifestyle advice, on the basis of test reports, medical history & lifestyle inputs.

Healthians is trusted by over 500,000 households. The company has raised multiple rounds of funding from various investors including Yuvraj Singh’s investment venture YouWeCan, Health Start and some of the marquee investors from Japan such as BEENEXT, Asuka Holdings, Digital Garage among others. Healthians has been recognized as ‘Innovative Startup in Diagnostic Healthcare 2017’, ‘Healthcare Innovator Enterprise of the Year 2016’, and ‘Health & Wellness eRetailer of the year 2015’