Laurent Jeanmart is An Expert in Financial Services Market

Laurent Jeanmart is a financial investment head and has been the chief investment officer at Fidelis insurance Bermuda Limited since May 16, 2016. He has his master’s degree from IAE management business school and MBA from INSEAD. He also holds a masters in political sciences from Institut d’Études Politiques. Before joining Fidelis Insurance Bermuda Limited he has worked in many other companies having more than 16 years of rich experience in the financial services market. He served as a director at Signia Wealth Limited in the Asset Management Arm and was also employed by BNP Paribas and Lazard during the span of his career as a financial management expert. Before joining PCM he had also been a head of Hedge funds research and investment at Signia Wealth LTD. Later he joined Platinum Capital Management LTD as a Global Head of Investment Since 2012 and was then offered the position of financial investment head in Fidelis insurance Bermuda Limited in the year 2016. Laurent Jeanmart surely made his mark in the growth of the company working at London as his base. He has really come up with some wonderful business strategies and investment programs that really worked for the company for their expansion across the globe.

You can actually checkout more about Laurent Jeanmart and his contribution on Bloomberg which is one authentic platform that delivers news about financial markets, business companies and people who have been playing the key role in the success of their companies.

Laurent Jeanmart has approximately 18 years’ investment experience and was previously Global Head of Investment at Platinum Capital Management Ltd, a $1bn London-based Global Asset Management platform. His responsibilities as Global Head of Investment included overseeing the firm’s actively managed funds, hedge funds and its funds of hedge funds. For more details visit us at https://www.bloomberg.com/research/stocks/private/person.asp?personId=129539930&privcapId=107001874&previousCapId=304429001&previousTitle=Fidelis%20Insurance%20Bermuda%20Limited

