Future Electronics and Microsemi to Host Hackathon for RISC-V CPU on Avalanche FPGA in Santa Clara

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire) November 26, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, and Microsemi, a leading supplier of semiconductor and system solutions, are hosting a hackathon for the RISC-V CPU running Linux on an Avalanche FPGA board on December 4 – 5, 2018 in Santa Clara, California.

RISC-V (pronounced “risk-five”) is a free and open ISA enabling a new era of processor innovation through open standard collaboration. In this Hackathon, participants are tasked with adding to the RISC-V Linux community. They will be hacking on a soft RISC-V CPU running Linux on the low-cost Avalanche FPGA board.

Hackathon participants could implement a hardware hack by bringing an Arduino shield, Mikrobus or PMOD peripheral and create a solution. They could implement an application using peripherals such as the PMOD Ambient Light Sensor or Adafruit Neopixel Shield. The hack could also be a software-based solution which adds to the RISC-V Linux ecosystem, such as a security solution or a unique bootloader, or anything else that could prove to be useful.

Teams can be made up of one to two people, and eligible participants will be invited to the floor of the RISC-V Summit 2018 Expo, which will be held in the Santa Clara Convention Center on Dec 4th and 5th. First prize is a Visa gift card for USD $1000.00, with second and third-place teams receiving Visa gift cards of $500.00 and $250.00 respectively, along with goody bags for all participants.

Click here https://www.hackerearth.com/sprints/risc-v-linux-hackathon/ to register for the RISC-V Hackathon in Santa Clara, California. To watch a video about the unique features of RISC-V, click here https://youtu.be/jnarHerUwn4.

