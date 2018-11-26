Global Industrial Lubricants Market Report with Forecast & Opportunities, 2023

TechSci Research has been effectively engaged with offering far reaching market research information concerning different perspectives which are related to industrial reference and financial specialist utility. This specific research report titled “Global Industrial Lubricants Market Report, By Product (General Oil, Process Oil, Engine Oil, Gear Oil and Others), By Base Oil (Bio-Based Lubricants, Mineral Oil Lubricants, Synthetic Lubricants and Semi-Synthetic Lubricants), By Application (Textile, Hydraulic Machinery, Chemical Manufacturing, Energy, Metalworking, Food Processing and Others), By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2023” has been added to the wide online database of TechSci Research which talks about the present and in addition future market situation. Seekers can get to information related with market volume, regional expanse as well as competitive landscape in the Global Industrial Lubricants Market. With the end goal to study development patterns of the market, this study also centres around market elements, which discusses drivers, restraints, and opportunities to impact the concerned market amid the period until 2018 to 2023.

Global Industrial Lubricants Market is projected to cross USD 65.0 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. Demand for the industrial lubricants industry is largely driven by the massive industrial growth in Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Also, the market for industrial lubricants is growing due to the rising demand for industrial lubricants from various industries, such as the textile industries, metal working industries and chemical manufacturing industries. In terms of product, the market for industrial lubricants is categorized into General Oil, Process Oil, Engine Oil, Gear Oil, Transmission & Hydraulic Fluids, Greases, Metalworking Fluid (MWF) and others. The metalworking fluid category is predicted to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. In terms of base oil, the market for industrial lubricants is categorized into Bio-Based Lubricants, Mineral Oil Lubricants, Synthetic Lubricants and Semi-Synthetic Lubricants.

The semi-synthetic lubricants is predicted to be the fastest growing in the global industrial lubricants market during the forecast period. Taking into an account of geographical landscape, the global industrial lubricants industry in the Asia-Pacific is projected to witness a formidable growth throughout the forecast period. The growth of the Asia-Pacific industrial lubricants industry is majorly attributable to the rapid industrialization the developing nations of the region, such as China and India.

Some of the leading players in the Global Industrial Lubricants Market are Amsoil Inc., Quaker Chemical Corporation, Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P., Chevron Corporation, Klüber Lubrication München SE & Co. KG, Phillips 66, PETRONAS Lubricants International, Exxon Mobil Corporation, BP PLC, Total S.A. and others.

Table of Content:

Product Overview Research Methodology Executive Summary Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Satisfaction

4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.3. Challenges/Issues Faced Post Purchase

Global Industrial Lubricants Market Overview Global Industrial Lubricants Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product (General Oil, Application Oil, Engine Oil, Gear Oil, Transmission & Hydraulic Fluids, Greases, Metalworking Fluid (MWF) and Others)

6.2.2. By Base Oil (Bio-Based, Mineral Oil, Synthetic and Semi-Synthetic)

6.2.3. By Application (Textile (Textile Weaving, Textile Finishing, Non-Woven Textiles, Composites and Others), Hydraulic Machinery (Bearings, Compressors and Others), Chemical Manufacturing (Polymers, Fertilizers, Industrial Gases and Others), Energy (Pipelines, Transformers, Ocean Energy, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and Others), Metalworking (Metal Forming, Metal Cutting, Metal Joining, Metalworking Electronics, Industrial Heat Exchangers and Others), Food Processing (Frozen Food, Beverages, Processed Potatoes, Cocoa & Chocolate, Canned Food, Bakery and Others) and Others)

6.2.4. By Region

6.2.5. By Company

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index

Continued……………..

