Healthcare Provider Network Management Market Industry Insights | Key Players Aldera, Ayasdi, Genpact Limited, Infosys BPO, Ltd. and McKesson Corporation

What are the Global Growth Factors?

The growth of the Healthcare Provider Network Management Market can be contributed to implementation of stringent federal mandates in the U.S., growing focus on improving quality of care through the effective use of payer reporting requirements. In the coming years, the global market is expected to witness the highest growth rate in North America region with emphasis on the U.S.

What the Experts Says about the Market Growth?

The global healthcare provider network management market is poised to reach USD 2.96 Billion, at a CAGR of 10.7%

Browse and in-depth TOC on “Healthcare Provider Network Management Market”

28 – Tables

37 – Figures

97 – Pages

View more detailed TOC @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/healthcare-payer-network-management-market-231478238.html

The global market comprises of services and platforms/software. The services segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2015. This is attributed to services help build a stronger provider network, reduce the overall costs, improve operational efficiencies, and achieve regulatory compliance.

The services segment is further segmented into outsourcing services and internal services based on the nature of the services. The internal services segment is expected to account for the largest share of provider network management services market, by sub-component. This can be attributed to the fact that internal services help ensure profitability, better provider network management, long-term provider relationships, and regulatory compliance. These advantages are driving the growth of this market segment over outsourcing services.

Download FREE Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=231478238

Geographical Analysis:

North America is poised to account for the largest share of the healthcare provider network management market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The North America market is slated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors driving market growth in North America include the increase in health insurance coverage triggered by the Patient Protection and Affordable Act (PPACA) in the U.S., the rising need to curtail escalating healthcare costs in the U.S. and Canada, and the government focus on healthcare IT solutions in Canada.

Key Market Players:

Some of the key players in the global healthcare provider network management market include Aldera, Inc. (U.S.), Ayasdi, Inc. (U.S.), Genpact Limited (U.S.), Infosys BPO, Ltd. (India), McKesson Corporation (U.S.), Mphasis Limited (India), Optum, Inc. (U.S.), Syntel, Inc. (U.S.), TriZetto Corporation (A cognizant company) (U.S.), and Vestica Healthcare, LLC (A Skygen USA company) (U.S.).

Request Free Sample Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=231478238

Healthcare Provider Network Management Market by Component (Services (Internal Services, Outsourcing Services), Platform/Software) – Analysis and Global Forecast