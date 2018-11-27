Carry. Unfold. Sleep! Kurl-on launches ‘SLEEP STATION’ Mattress in a box

Bengaluru, November 22, 2018: Buying a mattress both offline and online is a cumbersome process. As such, consumers today prefer products which are compactly packed, convenient to carry around with no compromise on quality. With many consumers also preferring to buy online with a gradual shift from market-place to market-space, it has created a huge sea change in the industry too. Shopping for a mattress now is as easy as buying a Pizza with Kurl-on’s latest innovative solution for the Indian mattress market “SLEEP STATION” “Mattress in a box”. ‘Mattress in a box’ introduces to the domestic market a globally successful product, that enables the young, digital savvy consumer to shop for mattresses as easily and quickly as he/she does for any of their other home furnishings. The product comes with an option to order it from the comfort of their home and get it delivered to their doorstep, nicely roll-packed, in a box or easily carried back home, from any of the Kurl-on brand outlets.

Crafted with perfection and easy to carry around, ‘Mattress in a box’ comes in a stylish and luxurious knitted tapestry with allergy free top fabric and base fabric made from 100% organic cotton with an Anti-Skid pattern. The product is specially designed with a responsive foam where mattress comes to its desired shape within 9 mins after 1st time unfolding. The mattress has dust mite barrier and insect free features and is also free from mercury, lead, and other heavy metals. It is also designed for universal comfort level as it is not too firm nor too soft surface, which goes with all kinds of sleepers. The product is functional, easy to transport and could be very useful in extreme conditions of natural and man-made calamities. The new product comes in two variants of Single and Queen Sizes which are moderately priced at INR 11,799 and 19,990 respectively and will be available at Kurl-on ‘Home Komfort’ stores present across Bangalore, New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Jamshedpur, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Ahmedabad, Baroda, Surat, Pune, Cochin, Mangalore and Mysore besides online at www.kurlon.com

Elaborating on the uniqueness of the newly launched product, Ashutosh Vaidya, CMO, Kurl-on, says, “As a brand, our focus has always been on innovation and better quality of products, driven completely by consumer adoption and behaviour insights. Who better than an undisputed market leader with more than 5 decades of delivering quality products to our loyal customers, to understand the need of the hour and come up with this breakthrough product which is a result of our years of R&D efforts, where the mattresses are vacuum packed, rolled and ready to unwind”. “With the shift in online shopping, we are giving our customers an unmatched sleeping experience with the benefits of ordering Sleep station from the comforts of their home”, added Mr Vaidya.

The product comes with a never before 110-nights trial money-back guarantee.

About Kurl-on: Kurl-on is India’s leading brand of mattresses, furniture and furnishing products in India. The brand is available across India through 7000+ multi brand outlets, 920+ franchise outlets and xx exclusive brand outlets across the country today. Kurl-on has 10,000+ dealers, 72 branch and stock points and 10 strategically located manufacturing facilities across Karnataka, Orissa, Madhya Pradesh, Uttaranchal and Gujarat. With state-of-the-art technology, Kurl-on endeavors to improve standards in the Indian mattress and furniture industry besides being in tune with the changing needs of Indian consumer. For more information, do visit http://www.kurlon.com/

