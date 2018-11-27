Global Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) Market Worth USD 3,122.7 Million By 2022

According Meticulous Research®, the global healthcare automatic identification & data capture (AIDC) market will grow at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period to reach USD 3,122.7 million by 2022.

AIDC market is driven by the growing need to reduce medical errors & related healthcare expenditure. In addition, growing focus on patient safety, technological revolution, and rising government legislations on the use of barcode & RFID technologies are further expected to boost the growth of the global healthcare automatic identification & data capture (AIDC) market.

The healthcare automatic identification & data capture (AIDC) market is segmented by product type (barcode printers, barcode scanners, barcode verifiers, and RFID), application (clinical application, non-clinical application), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa). Based on product type the market is segmented into barcode printers, barcode scanners, barcode verifiers, and RFID. Barcode printers market is further sub-segmented into dot matrix printers, laser printers, inkjet printers, and thermal printers (thermal transfer printer, thermal direct printer, and dual thermal printers). The barcode scanners segment is further classified into wand barcode scanners, charge-coupled device scanner, laser scanner, and image scanner).

Scope of the Report:

Market by Product type:

• Barcode Printers

• Market by technology

• Dot matrix Printer

• Laser Printer

• Ink jet printer

• Thermal Printer

• Thermal Transfer Printer

• Thermal Direct Printer

• Dual Thermal Printer

Market by product type

• Hardware

• Suppliers

• Software & Services

• Barcode Verifiers

• Barcode Scanners

• Wand Barcode Scanner

• Charged-coupled Scanner

• Laser Scanner

• Image Scanner

• RFID Devices

• RFID systems

• RFID Tags

Market by application:

• Clinical Application

• Medication Administrative Verification

• Blood Transfusion Verification

• Laboratory Specimen Identification

• Respiratory Therapy Treatment

• Dietary Management

• Gamete trackingin fertilisation

• Non-Clinical Application

• Supply chain Management

• Receiving

• Put-away and verification

• Picking and internal transfer

• Replenishment Ordering

• Cycle Counts

