Melriya Technical Solutions – Repairing the Printed Circuit Boards of Delicate Devices

The advancement of engineering and technology has introduced lots of electronic devices that we use for our daily requirements either at home or outside.All those electronic devices have one or more circuit board or PCB. But it is obvious that over a period of usage, such PCBs generate defects and stop functioning unexpectedly. To get those repaired, you must need a reliable company. For any such requirements of PCB repair, you may contact Melriya Technical Solutions, who are amongst the top electronics company in UAE. We have good experience in repairing almost every type of commercial electronic product and device.

With the quality repair services provided by our expert engineers, we have been the leaders amongst the providers of industrial electronics and IT solutions in the UAE. We have so far served various top government and private sector industries of UAE. We believe in offering creative and innovative quality solutions to our clients.Founded in 2009,we are expert in providing our printer board repair services in full project.We also offer annual service contracts on small to bulk basis to our customers on nominal charges. Through our committed services so far, we have been very successful in building trust and long relationship with our customers. All our staff and workers hold all the required training, specialization and qualification to execute our projects.

We commit to relax our clients for ensuing customer satisfaction through our quality and prompt work. To ensure delivery of best quality work to our customers, we make our repaired machines and accessories go through multiple rounds of quality assurance and testing. We also offer warranty for the repair of the PCBs to ensure that our customers do not face any kind of hurdles. We understand the business requirements of our clients and assure to repair the PCBs in the least possible time. Normally, we repair those from 2 to 8 business days depending on the criticality of the problem. You may call us at +971505958093 or e-mail at melriya@eim.ae for getting assistance from our experienced engineers. Our charges are also very reasonable based on the services that we render.

