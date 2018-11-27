Multiple Award Winning Film ‘DELAWARE SHORE’ Theatrical Run Begins on Dec. 21 in LA and Dec. 28 in NY

November 27, 2018: Avocado Media announces their award-winning film “Delaware Shore,” directed by Raghav Peri, begins its theatrical run in December 2018

“Delaware Shore”. Drama. Written, produced and directed by Raghav Peri. Based on the novel by Michaelangelo Rodriguez. From Avocado Media. (Color, 2018, USA, 98 minutes, not rated) Starring Gail Wagner, Emily McKinley Hill, James Robinson Jr., Kevin Austra, Ed Aristone, Kevin Francis, Sharyn Pak Withers, Jason R. Maga.

A Holocaust survivor, Agnes, living in Slaughter Beach, Delaware, is tasked with raising her grandchildren after they are abandoned on her doorstep. As they grow up, she finds she is not able to control them. Her grandson, Gallagher, finds himself in a gay romance with a sincere suitor. The granddaughter, Tasha, is attracted to a young hoodlum. Agnes, permanently traumatized by her wartime experiences, is emotionally abusive to Gallagher and Tasha. Will they be able to forgive her before it’s too late?

Watch the Teaser Trailer here

Winner- Los Angeles Film Awards; New York Film Awards; Hollywood International Moving Pictures Film Festival; Calcutta International Cult Film Festival; Oniros Film Awards; Accolade Competition; Festigious International Film Festival.

“Delaware Shore is an important and thought-provoking film. It’s a moving story and we know our audiences will enjoy it when it opens this December. They will surely take home the characters and spirit of the film. I can’t wait for everyone to see this film in theaters,” says Peri, film maker of Indian Origin, speaking in regard to his first feature film.

LA engagement at Arena Cinelounge Sunset, 6464 Sunset Blvd., Lobby Level, Hollywood, CA 90028. December 21,2018- December 27, 2018. Contact venue for show times. Admission: $16. Information: (323) 924-1644. Online ticketing: http://ArenaCinelounge.com

NY engagement at Cinema Village, 22 E. 12th St., New York, NY 10003. December 28,2018- January 3, 2019. Contact venue for show times. Admission: $12. Information: (212) 924-3363. Online ticketing: https://www.cinemavillage.com/

Tickets are also available at Fandango.

Note to editors and journalists: A screener link is immediately available for reviews.

Press/media contacts:

Los Angeles: Philip Sokoloff, (626) 674-0504, showbizphil@gmail.com

New York: Stu Zakim, (732)-754-9051, stu@bridgestrategic.com