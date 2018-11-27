STAY A STEP AHEAD WITH COWBOY BAIL BONDS

Dallas, Texas – November 27, 2018 – Licensed Cowboy Bail Bonds offers a 24/7 year-round service, helping out families in their darkest hour of need, with straightforward, clear advice.

The bondsman, which has serviced over 300,000 satisfied customers, offers a sensitive and professional approach to families caught up in the maze of the criminal justice system.

With a quick, friendly, but discreet approach, Cowboy Bail Bonds is often the first stop for many people who don’t know where to turn to first when they need to work through the complicated matter of bail bond.

“We understand what the client wants and what they need from us,” commented a company spokesman. “We are here to make sure they understand every step of the bail process and guide them through the system.

“As the agency is staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, whenever a person calls us, there will always be a licensed bail bond agent available and ready to assist.

“Our job only begins when the bond is posted. We not only understand what it takes to get clients out of jail but, more importantly, what it takes to keep them out.”

Cowboy Bail Bonds, which was founded in 1997, now has three offices across Texas to serve clients effectively and quickly. Its main base is South Riverfront Boulevard, in Dallas, and satellite offices in the city of Garland and in North O’Connor Road, Irving.

They are part of a nationwide network of agents that work to serve clients’ needs throughout the United States.

“We never sacrifice a client’s privacy or violate their trust under any circumstances. So, when, a family member or friends need help, Cowboy Bail Bonds is always at their service.”

The company is also on hand to field questions from the general public about the ways bonds work.

A bail bond is a financial guarantee to the court that the defendant will appear in each court appearance as the court directs. If the defendant fails to comply with the conditions of the court, then warrants can be issued, and the bail bond can be forfeited.

When you use a licensed bail bond company, such as Cowboy Bail Bonds, once bail is set you only pay a portion of the set bail amount. The amount will depend on various factors, and fees are established by surety companies and regulated by the Department of Insurance.

So if you have any questions then call Cowboy Bail Bonds on 214 415 8879 or email: Rolandm@cowboybail.com