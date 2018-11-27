The Performance and Benefits of Energy Efficient Construction Market: Growth, Technology, and Trends

27th November, 2018- Energy Efficient Construction Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the forthcoming period. Construction and real estate sector has been a booming business all over the globe which is also subjective for optimum use of resources used in construction. Energy efficiency is becoming an increasingly important in the building industry and as a result the contingencies need to be addressed for prospects who look for cost-effective and energy-efficient solutions to building and construction challenges. Third-party certification plays an important role that also account for establishing energy parameters for construction industry in terms of energy efficiency and energy conservation.

Key components coming under energy-efficient construction include LED lights, HVAC and solar power. HVAC systems are expected to be one of the hot segment and favorable for market growth. Solar power installations in hospitals, hotels and offices are also expected to add to the growth of energy efficient construction market. Driving factors responsible for the growth of energy efficient construction market includes growing needs to eliminate carbon emission and regulate capital in an appropriate way among public and private sector. Additionally, this technology enables gas emission & pollution and helps individuals and organizations to lessen operational cost and attain maximum benefits. Also, LED lights are the most suitable alternative for fluorescent lights & bulbs thus adding to the growth of energy efficient construction market.

Geographically, energy efficient construction market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. APAC market is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR in the forthcoming period owing to rapid industrialization and growth in power consumption. India and China is likely to gain a positive traction due to the dense population and establishment of manufacturing plant setup. The Key players in the energy efficient construction market include Daikin, Honeywell, Hitachi Group, Johnson Controls, Mitsubishi Electric, Schneider Electric, Philips, OSRAM, Trane, Siemens Ameresco, CBRE, Azbil, Danfoss, Cofely (GDF Suez), JLL, EON, NTT Facilities, and LG Electronics.

