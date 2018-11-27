TR King Insurance Marketing Helps Agents Sell Medicare Supplement and Medicare Advantage

The insurance Field Marketing Organization offers comprehensive marketing services to help healthcare insurance agents reach more customers that need Medicare Supplements and Medicare Advantage.

[ROANOKE, 11/27/2018] – TR King Insurance Marketing helps insurance agents sell Medicare Supplements and Medicare Advantage efficiently. The company highlights the advantage of working with an Insurance Field Marketing Organization (FMO). It says that partnering with a Medicare FMO means that commissions go directly to the agent.

What Agents Need to Generate Sales

A reliable health insurance FMO can guide agents in navigating the Medicare market, which may mean more customers. TR King Insurance Marketing says that it is essential for agents to learn the basics of Medicare first.

Consumers are more likely to trust agents who are knowledgeable enough about their product. Learning about Medicare does not only help agents earn more money, but it also benefits other people because they understand more about their healthcare options.

Moreover, each insurance agent should have a license that allows them to sell insurance products. TR King Insurance Marketing says agents can get assistance with the requirements from the National Insurance Producer Registry (NIPR).

Agents should also have Errors and Omissions (E and O) Insurance, which serves as their protection against claims and lawsuits. Most importantly, they should receive the America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) Medicare certification since it is against the law to sell Medicare Advantage plans without this certification.

Achieve Real Growth with a Winning Plan

TR King Insurance Marketing’s priority is to help Medicare agents succeed in what they do. That is why it provides full support to its partners. They are responsive to phone calls, live chats, and emails to address any concerns that their clients may have.

Furthermore, the company also offers simple, yet effective online insurance contracting to make contract preparations more convenient. Agents can have access to SureLC software or SuranceBay for a faster and efficient contracting paperwork preparation.

Partnering with TR King Insurance Marketing promises multiple advantages that help agents get ahead of the competition. Agents can have free access to online Medicare Advantage and PDP Sales tools, fast carrier release, and more.

About TR King Insurance Marketing

TR King Insurance Marketing is an insurance Field Marketing Organization established by independent insurance agent, Todd R. King, in 2007. The company aims to form long-term business relationships with insurance agencies and agents across the United States by providing a variety of services that help them grow.

