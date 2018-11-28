Anti-Aging Products & Services Market Outlook 2018 Globally, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size & Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2024

Axiom Market Research & Consulting added a, “Anti-Aging Products & Services Market Report, By Type of Services, Devices, Products, Demographic, End Users and Geography – Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024 “The objective of anti-ageing is to give people the possibility of enjoying an optimal quality of life in old age through technology and increasing further life expectancy.

Anti-Aging Products & Services Market Analysis:

The global anti-aging products and services market has gained significant growth owing to surging aging population, increasing anti-aging awareness campaigns and technological advancements.

Growing number of individuals yearning for greater appearance is also expected to drive the market size further. Botulinum toxin injection therapies, plastic surgeries, and breast implants have gained substantial amount of popularity over the past years, as large number of customers are opting for such anti-aging solutions.

Anti-Aging Products & Services Market Segmentation Based On:

By Type of Services:

1. Anti-pigmentation therapy

2. Adult acne therapy

3. Breast augmentation

4. Liposuction services

5. Chemical peel

6. Hair restoration

7. Others

By Devices:

1. Radio Frequency Devices

2. Laser Aesthetic Devices

3. Microdermabrasion Devices

4. Anti-cellulite Treatment

By Product:

1. Botox & Dermal Fillers

2. Anti-Wrinkle Products

3. Anti-Stretch Products

By Demographic:

1. Baby Boomer

2. Generation X, & Y

By End User:

1. Hospitals

2. Clinics

3. Home Healthcare

By Geography:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. Latin America

5. Middle East & Africa

Leading Partners of Anti-Aging Products & Services Market:

Allergan plc, Alma Lasers, Avon Products Inc, Beiersdorf AG, Coty Inc., Cynosure Inc, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corporation, L’Oréal S.A., Lumenis Ltd, Procter & Gamble Co, Shiseido Company and among other.

