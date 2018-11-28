Audio power amplifier Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period (2018-2028)

Audio Power Amplifier Market: Market Overview

Over the last two decades the technology of consumer electronic devices has made impressive progress. Today’s growing market for consumer electronic devices is revolutionizing the high performance audio power amplifiers market. High bandwidth, lower power consumption, and greater accuracy are a few of the major parameters that are needed in new audio power amplifiers. The popularity of handheld audio devices, such as MP3 players and portable docking stations with low power consumption into greater focus are creating demands for advanced audio power amplifiers. In parallel, recent technological advancements in power semiconductor technology had created a new approach for handling higher efficiency with minimal audio distortion in audio power amplifiers. Furthermore, growing demand for energy efficient audio systems and high audio quality MP3 players are resulting in the quantitative increase of the audio power amplifiers across the world.

The audio power amplifiers are electronic devices (electronic amplifier) that are used to increase the amplitude of audio signals passing through it. An audio power amplifier amplifies low power audio signals to high audio signals which are suitable for MP3 audio players and loudspeakers.

Audio Power Amplifier Market: Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Market Driver

The major growth drivers of the audio power amplifier market include rise in demand for energy-efficient electronic products and growing demand for advanced portable audio devices. In addition, growing number of music streaming services in developed and developing countries are creating demand for audio devices, this is one of the major factor responsible for the growth of the global audio power amplifier market.

Market Challenges

The global audio power amplifier market is highly diversified and competitive due to the presence of numerous global and regional players. These vendors encounter challenge in terms of competition, technological advancements, and frequent change in consumer preferences. In addition, major challenges of audio power amplifier market is the macroeconomic situations such as currency exchange rates and economic difficulties are some of the major factors which may hamper the growth of audio power amplifier market across the globe.

Market Trend

The latest trend ginning momentum in the global audio power amplifier market is continuous advancements in electronic technologies and increasing integration of advanced semiconductor technologies with audio devices. In addition, established and growing vendors in global audio power amplifier market are focusing on new product development and partnerships with other vendors in order to maximize their revenue from the audio power amplifier market.

Audio Power Amplifier Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of audio power amplifier market on the basis of product type:

Stereo Amplifiers

Multichannel Amplifiers

Mono Subwoofer Amplifiers

The multichannel amplifier segment accounted for the major market share of the global audio power amplifier market in 2017. The growth of multichannel amplifier segment is attributed to the adoption of home entertainment systems and consumer electronic devices. Moreover, the stereo amplifiers segment is projected to register a CAGR of more than 9.0% during the forecast period.

Segmentation of audio power amplifier market on the basis of Applications:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Media & Entertainment

Others

Due to rising demand for consumer electronics goods, the consumer electronics segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Audio Power Amplifier Market: Competition Landscape

Key Contract

In April 2018, Yamaha Corporation, a Japanese audio power amplifier manufacturer, unveiled new audio amplifier RX-V485, RX-V585, and RX-V685 for U.K. market.

Key Players

Some of the major players in global audio power amplifier market are OSD Audio, Voice Booster, Kenwood Corporation, Yamaha Corporation, SMSL Audio, Onkyo & Pioneer Corporation, NobSound, Cambridge Audio, and others

Audio Power Amplifier Market: Regional Overview

On geographic basis, North America is anticipated to capture the largest market share in terms of revenue, owing to the technological advancements in media & entertainment industry. APAC is expected to exhibit high growth rates in terms of value and volume in global audio power amplifier market due to presence of key vendors and increasing demand for home entertainment systems. Europe and Latin America also offers potential growth opportunities in audio power amplifier market due to the increasing demand for advanced audio players.