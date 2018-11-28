Automotive Plastic Additive Market Analysis by Key Players: Akzo Nobel Nv, BASF SE, Clariant AG, Covestro AG, Evonik Industries, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Lanxess AG, Polyone Corporation, Sabic, Solvay SA and The DOW Chemical Company among others.

A new market study based on the Automotive Plastic Additive Market designed from various sources which also include porter’s five forces analysis research techniques to explore the new opening of the market for the period of 2019-2025. The study also interrogates and examines the information based on share, market size, growth path, and the latest trends to recognize the potential value of the market. And most importantly, the data on the current business scenario will also help players to understand the stakeholder strategies and discover the new opportunities which will help them to succeed in their way.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the automotive plastic additive market include Akzo Nobel Nv, BASF SE, Clariant AG, Covestro AG, Evonik Industries, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Lanxess AG, Polyone Corporation, Sabic, Solvay SA and The DOW Chemical Company among others. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

Rising demand of lightweight, durable plastics from the automotive industry is driving the market growth. Growing demand for electric vehicles and lightweight cars is again fueling the market growth. Also, increasing adoption of lightweight, durable, and high performance plastic in auto parts is again pushing the market uphill. Shift in manufacturer’s preference towards plastics over metals is likely to raise the market demand in the forecasting period.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of automotive plastic additive.

Market Segmentation

The broad automotive plastic additive market has been sub-grouped into plastic additive, plastic additive, automotive application and vehicle type. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Plastic Additive

• Plasticizer

• Anti-Scratch

• Stabilizer

• Anti-Oxidants

• Others

By Plastic Type

• Polypropylene

• Polyurethane (PUR)

• Poly-Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

• Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

By Automotive Application

• Exterior Application

• Interior Application

• Under The Hood

• Electronics And Electrical

By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Car

• Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

• Electric Vehicle

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation, which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for automotive plastic additive in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

