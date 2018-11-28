Biggest edition of analytica Anacon India and India Lab Expo opens in Hyderabad

• Inauguration ceremony attended by key dignitaries

• 300+ global and Indian companies displaying their technologies

• Supporting programs and buyer-seller meetings in full swing

Hyderabad: analytica Anacon India, India Lab Expo and PHARMA Pro&Pack Expo opened its gates today, September 6, with an encouraging four percent rise in the number of exhibitors. More than 300 exhibitors are presenting their latest products to a trade audience from September 6 to8, 2018 at HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad.

The trade fair trio brings together laboratory technology, analysis, biotechnology, diagnostics, pharma packaging and processing market. Every year it brings together national and international exhibitors, consultants, business experts and key government officials under one roof to discuss the best global practices and seek solutions to some of the most imperative challenges related to the industry. The trade fair is inaugurated by [Insert names with designations] at the analytica Anacon India Conference.

Bhupinder Singh, CEO of Messe Muenchen India express his delight: “We are pleased to welcome the entire laboratory community on one platform. The three days are exciting with knowledge-rich supporting program and display of technologies.”

Jointly organized with Indian Analytical Instruments Association (IAIA); the analytica Anacon India 2018 Conference focuses on Advances in and Analytical Solutions for Life Science Research, where industry stalwarts shared deep comprehensions about the state-of-the-art development in the analytical industry.

The Buyer-Seller Forum is bringing together key decision makers and buyers from the end-user community. The discussions between buyers and sellers have been very fruitful. [Insert buyer name, designation and company], one of the buyers at the show says: “The concept of buyer-seller forum is very meaningful as we met so many technology providers at the show and negotiated business face-to-face.”

On the second day, September 7, 2018, the Smart Lab Summit will cover various topics including the need to move towards the smart laboratories, the need for investing smartly in Labs, transforming Laboratories through Big Data, understanding the future of workforce in Smart Laboratories and many more.

analytica Anacon India & India Lab Expo and PHARMA Pro & Pack Expo are concurrently running from September 6-8, 2018 at HITEX Exhibition Center in Hyderabad. To register online visit www.analyticaindia.com, www.indialabexpo.com and http://www.pharmapropack.com

For PR and media enquiries contact Siddharth Narain, Messe Muenchen India, +91-9971600355 / siddharth.narain@mm-india.in

