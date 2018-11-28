Gas Engine Market Progresses for Huge Profits During 2017 – 2022

The Gas Engine Market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 3.54 Billion in 2017 to USD 4.76 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.12%, during 2017 to 2022. Europe is estimated to be the largest gas engine market, by region, followed by North America. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The growth of the gas engine market is driven globally by the rising demand for power generation from different industrial and commercial consumers which mainly include emergency power and Combined Heat and Power (CHP) applications. The other key growth factors that drive the gas engines market is the decreased natural gas prices along with the shift from using conventional fossil fuel such as coal, crude oil to natural gas, biogas as primary source of clean power generation.

Gas Engine Market segmented by end user into Utilities, manufacturing, oil & gas, and others which include commercial complex, hospitals, wastewater treatment plants and greenhouse. The utilities segment is leading the gas engine market. Utilities mainly deploy the gas engines for the base load and peak load power generation. Falling natural gas prices and improved natural gas distribution network are driving the growth of the utilities segment.

Browse 70 Market Data Tables and 46 Figures spread through 166 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Gas Engine Market”

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/gas-engine-market-54641802.html

Power generation is leading the global gas engine market and trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Manufacturing plants, commercial buildings, public buildings, and utilities are mainly deploys gas engine for power generation application. The gas engines are suitable for base load, grid support, combined cycle, peak shaving, and distributed power generation applications. The market for gas engine for power generation is mainly driven by the growing demand for global power requirement, especially in regions such as Europe, the Americas and Asia Pacific. Co-generation application segment is expected to grow at high CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of co-generation application is mainly attributed to the increasing installed capacity of gas fueled CHP power plants in cold climate countries.

“Europe: The largest market for gas engine”

The European market is currently the largest gas engine market, followed by the markets in North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The European market is projected to grow at a higher rate due to stringent environmental norms which led to the use of renewable resources such biogas, landfill gas, and sewer gas for power generation. The second key factor that would drive the European market is attractive policy offerings by the European Union for the development of gas-fired power plants, especially special gas power plants.

Request for Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=54641802

The gas engine market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence and are established brand names. The leading players in the Gas Engine Market include General Electric Company (US), Caterpillar, Inc. (US), Wärtsilä Corporation (Finland), Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (UK), and Cummins Inc. (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com