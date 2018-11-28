Global Non-invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Research and Forecast 2017-2022

“Global non-invasive cancer diagnosis market has been accelerating due to rising prevalence of chronic cancer along with demand for non-invasive techniques”

According to OMR analysis, the Global Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnosis Market is expected to grow impressively at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2017-2022. Global Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnosis market has witnessed a significant growth due to rising prevalence of chronic cancer along with increasing demand for non-invasive techniques. The Global Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnosis Market is segmented on the basis of therapeutics, techniques and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on Market Overview, Key Findings, Strategic Recommendations, Market Estimations, Market Determinants, Sector Analysis, Key Company Analysis, Market Insights, Company Profiling, Market Segmentation, Geographical Analysis, Analyst Insights and Predictive Analysis of the Market.

“Global Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnosis Market has been accelerated by the rising prevalence of chronic cancers along with growing demand of minimally invasive diagnosis techniques. As per WHO, more than 14 million cases of cancer were reported in 2012. About 8.8 million people died due to cancer in 2015, which was significantly higher than 8.2 million deaths in 2012. This significant number of cancer cases has aroused an urgent demand for the adoption of early detection and diagnosis techniques for cancer. Moreover, the regular awareness programs and initiatives taken by government and healthcare organizations such as National Awareness and Early Diagnosis Initiative (NAEDI) are spreading the awareness among people towards cancer diagnosis and driving the market growth. The key players in Global Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnosis Market are Gen-Probe Inc., A&G Pharmaceutical, Affymetrix Inc, Digene Corporation, Quest Diagnostics Inc., BIOVIEW Inc., LabCorp AVIVA Biosciences Corporation and Precision Therapeutics, which are known for their products globally.

High costs of these diagnostic techniques is one of the major factors, which is hindering the market growth. Moreover, stringent regulations imposed by the government for these techniques such as Ovarian Cancer National Alliance regulations provided by FDA for regulating non-invasive monitoring devices, acts as restraints of this market. However, continuous R&D works in Cancer research and its diagnosis along with some technological innovations are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period

Global Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnosis Market by region include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (RoW). North America holds the largest market share in non-invasive cancer diagnosis market due to high awareness in people towards early diagnosis for cancer and well-structured reimbursement policies in the region. While, APAC region has been forecasted to be the fastest growing region due to the presence of large populated countries such as China and India. These countries are expected to get more aware about the cancer diseases and non-invasive techniques to diagnose them. These factors are estimated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

