Global Nuclear Power Plant And Equipment Market 2018: BWX Technologies, Inc., Dongfang Electric Corp. Ltd., Doosan Corporation, General Electric, Korea Electric Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Limited, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Power Corporation, ROSATOM (ROSATOM State Atomic Energy Corporation) and Toshiba.

A new market study based on the Nuclear Power Plant And Equipment Market designed from various sources which also include porter’s five forces analysis research techniques to explore the new opening of the market for the period of 2019-2025. The study also interrogates and examines the information based on share, market size, growth path, and the latest trends to recognize the potential value of the market. And most importantly, the data on the current business scenario will also help players to understand the stakeholder strategies and discover the new opportunities which will help them to succeed in their way.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the nuclear power plant and equipment market includes BWX Technologies, Inc., Dongfang Electric Corp. Ltd., Doosan Corporation, General Electric, Korea Electric Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Limited, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Power Corporation, ROSATOM (ROSATOM State Atomic Energy Corporation) and Toshiba. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

Robust demand of electricity across the globe is driving the market growth. Rising demand of cleaner and efficient way of energy generation is again fueling the market growth. Growing construction of nuclear power plants across developing economies followed by various technological advances leading to increase in output rate is likely to push the market growth high in upcoming years. In sprite of all, high equipment and plant setup cost coupled with health hazards related to exposure to radioactive materials is expected to hinder the market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of nuclear power plant and equipment.

Market Segmentation

The broad nuclear power plant and equipment market has been sub-grouped into reactor type and equipment type. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Reactor Type

• Pressurized Water Reactor {PWR}

• Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor {PHWR}

• Boiling Water Reactor {BWR}

• High Temperature Gas Cooled Reactor {HTGR}

• Fast Breeder Reactor {FBR}

• Others

By Equipment Type

• Island Equipment

• Auxiliary Equipment

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation, which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for nuclear power plant and equipment in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

